Mississippi State basketball score vs. Alabama: Live updates

STARKVILLE — It’s only the first game in a Gauntlet of an SEC schedule, so it’s far from a must win. But for Mississippi State basketball and first-year Coach Chris Jans, there’s palpable energy for the Matchup against Alabama that hasn’t surrounded the program in quite some time.

When No. 9 Alabama (10-2) strolls into Humphrey Coliseum to take on No. 20 Mississippi State, it’ll mark the first ranked-vs-ranked Matchup for the Bulldogs since a Jan. 26, 2019, win against Auburn.

In many ways, the schedule was built for this to be a signature moment early in Jans’ tenure. The wins against Akron, Marquette, Utah and Minnesota were praiseworthy. Those wins are a big reason Mississippi State (11-1) is a top 25 NET team and well on the right side of the NCAA Tournament picture. However, those wins came away from home.

