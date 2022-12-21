Mississippi State basketball loses to Drake for the first loss of the season

Chris Jans has been as honest as anyone when discussing Mississippi State basketball’s early season success. Despite a perfect start through 11 games and moving up to No. 15 in the USA TODAY Coaches poll, he admitted the Bulldogs had flaws, particularly on offense.

The first-year Bulldogs coach’s concerns proved to be worthwhile. MSU (11-1) won’t be Entering SEC play with a perfect record after dropping a 58-52 loss against Drake (9-3) on Tuesday in Lincoln, Nebraska.

“It’s disappointing,” Jans said. “We were 11-0. We had a chance to go through the first couple months of the season unscathed.”

The offense was a big reason why as Mississippi State, for the fourth time this season, shot below 40% from the field. The Bulldogs shot below 40% on 2-point field goals for only the third time this season. MSU turned the ball over 17 times, only one fewer than the team’s season-high which came last Saturday in a one-point win at home against Nicholls.

