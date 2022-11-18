Mississippi State basketball keeps rolling with a mid-major mentality

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State basketball’s Chris Jans knows what it’s like sitting on the opposing sidelines.

The former New Mexico State Coach understands what it means for a mid-major to come into an SEC arena. He has encouraged his previous teams to embrace the same mentality South Dakota had Entering Humphrey Coliseum on Thursday night.

Jans’ newest task is to ensure the Bulldogs reciprocate it. Mississippi State might be a Power Five school, but with a new coaching staff and no NCAA Tournament Appearances since 2019, Jans said Tuesday there’s plenty of reason for his team to feel the same hunger as the opponent.

His mission has worked in the early part of his first season in Starkville — highlighted by a 79-42 win against South Dakota (2-2).

