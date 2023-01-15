Mississippi State basketball guard leaves program

Mississippi State basketball guard Jamel Horton Jr. elected to leave the team earlier this week and is no longer with the program, a team spokesperson told the Clarion Ledger on Saturday ahead of MSU’s game at No. 22 Auburn.

Horton hasn’t played since Mississippi State’s win against Ole Miss on Jan. 7. They didn’t travel with the team during this week’s road trip, which opened Wednesday with a loss at Georgia.

Horton appeared in 13 games for MSU this season and averaged 1.5 points and 1.2 assists. He started three games for the Bulldogs in November while starting guard Dashawn Davis battled injuries.

Horton was using his extra COVID-19 season of eligibility, meaning he leaves with no Eligibility remaining.

A Queens, New York, native, Horton committed to Mississippi State in June as a transfer from Albany. He averaged 12.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists last season and was the American East Conference defensive player of the year.

Horton came up through the junior college ranks, as he spent his freshman season at Seward Community College in Liberal, Kansas, and his sophomore season at Pratt Community College in Pratt, Kansas.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3.