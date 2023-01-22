Mississippi State basketball drops another Heartbreaker vs. Florida

STARKVILLE — Forward DJ Jeffries pushed in transition with the shouting of the Mississippi State basketball home crowd in the background. As he planted his pivot foot, he managed to get a decent look at a jumper.

It didn’t fall, but forward Cameron Matthews grabbed an Offensive board. His follow didn’t fall. As the ball was batted in the air, with MSU Coach Chris Jans watching intently on the sideline, the clock expired.

With it, Mississippi State’s NCAA Tournament hopes took a hit in another tight loss. Mississippi State (12-7, 1-6 SEC) lost to Florida 61-59 on Saturday night at Humphrey Coliseum.

It marks the fourth straight loss for MSU and seventh in eight games as a team once ranked in the top 15 is quickly fluttering toward another season without March Madness.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button