Mississippi State basketball, Chris Jans on critical game vs. Ole Miss

The calendar turning to 2023 provides a harsh reminder for fans of Ole Miss and Mississippi State men’s basketball. It’s another year further from the last time (2019) either program provided fans a chance to tune into March Madness and see their team take the court.

The Bulldogs and Rebels have deprived the Magnolia State of a chance to relish in the glory of perhaps the best tournament in college athletics. The baseball programs have delivered national championships. The football teams have combined 34 wins in the past two seasons.

Yet January and February have lacked excitement, although Saturday’s Matchup can change the tide for the winning team – particularly Mississippi State (11-3, 0-2 SEC).

It’s a game at Humphrey Coliseum as renovations take place towards a nicer home arena next season. It’s a 1 pm game televised on CBS. It’s a chance for first-year Coach Chris Jans to make a splash with his first SEC wins.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button