Mississippi State basketball: Bulldogs rally past Jackson State

Mississippi State men’s basketball defeated Jackson State on the road, 69-59, on Wednesday night.

Despite being designated as a home game, the game was played inside Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson, Mississippi, the Hometown of the Jackson State Tigers. The Bulldogs also wore maroon uniforms that are usually reserved for road games.

The game was a closely contested matchup, with Jackson State up 16-6 five minutes into the first half. The Bulldogs’ offense helped propel them ahead of the Tigers later in the frame, shooting 46.9% from the field but 8-26 (30.8%) from three.

