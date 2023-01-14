Mississippi State Auburn prediction, pick

The Mississippi State Bulldogs take on the Auburn Tigers. Our college basketball odds series has our Mississippi State Auburn Prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Mississippi State Auburn.

The SEC basketball season has involved a number of plot twists. One is that Mississippi State has taken a big tumble after winning its first 11 games of the season. The Bulldogs have lost four of their last five games. It all started with a neutral-site loss to Drake in Lincoln, Neb., just before Christmas. Then MSU lost to Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia, with a Sole SEC win against Ole Miss preventing the Bulldogs from losing five games in a row. First-year head Coach Chris Jans has his work cut out for him as the Bulldogs try to stay afloat in a contentious and competitive SEC.

Auburn has a high ceiling but also a low floor. There’s a lot of variance between Auburn’s best game and its worst identity. Auburn is a Final Four contender when everything is clicking, and an NIT-level team when not in a rhythm. Some teams are steady and present the same habits each time they take the floor. Auburn varies greatly from game to game, and it’s something Coach Bruce Pearl has to address with his team as the season moves along.

Here are the Mississippi State-Auburn college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel:

College Basketball Odds: Mississippi State-Auburn Odds

Mississippi State Bulldogs: +6.5 (-104)

Auburn Tigers: -6.5 (-118)

Over: 127.5 (-114)

Under: 127.5 (-106)

How To Watch Mississippi State vs. Auburn

TV: SEC Network

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 8:30 pm ET, 5:30 pm PT

Why Mississippi State Could Cover The Spread

If the Bulldogs can play a strong and focused defensive game, they can win this game outright, not merely cover. When Auburn is bad, the Tigers’ guards make careless passes and force long shots instead of being patient and moving the ball to create the best possible shots for teammates. Auburn committed 23 turnovers earlier this season in a loss to USC. When the Tigers struggle, it’s usually a combination of turnovers and bad shot selection, not much else. If Mississippi State can make this an ugly game and prevent Auburn from getting to the rim, it can lower the score and play this game in the high 50s or low 60s, which is where it wants this game to be. If the game is in the high 70s or low 80s, that will definitely be in Auburn’s favor. MSU can create the kind of game style which will suit its needs. Great defense will win this game for the visitors.

Why Auburn Could Cover The Spread

The Tigers have to take Mississippi State seriously, but if they do, they should win comfortably. Mississippi State has to rely on its defense because its offense isn’t very good. The Bulldogs haven’t scored more than 67 points in any of their last five games, and in three of them, they didn’t score more than 53 points. This team doesn’t have elite scorers and doesn’t have guys who can take the ball and do something with it in crunch time. Auburn has plenty of flaws, but being able to defend all five positions on the floor and performing with energy in its home arena are not where AU falls short. The Tigers do play good defense and they do bring great passion to the court. That’s why they’re in a great position to cover the spread here.

Final Mississippi State-Auburn Prediction & Pick

Mississippi State just doesn’t have good Offensive options. Auburn should be able to take control of this game and win by 12.

