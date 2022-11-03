Mississippi State Athletics Announces Important Game Day Information for 2022-23 Basketball Seasons

STARKVILLE – As Mississippi State Athletics continues to prepare for the highly-anticipated opening of the new-and-improved Humphrey Coliseum for the 2023-24 season, the department seeks to inform men’s and women’s basketball season ticket holders and fans of construction-related fan experience impacts and what to expect on a temporary basis for the 2022-23 seasons.

Similar to the construction and renovations of the new Dudy Noble Field which began in 2018, the decision to continue playing games in the Hump during construction may cause some temporary inconveniences but will result in a great end product once the venue is complete next season.

“The Humphrey Coliseum renovation has been a major piece of our facility master plan,” Interim Director of Athletics Bracky Brett said. “We are extremely pleased with the progress which has been made thus far and are excited to be on pace to unveil the new Humphrey Coliseum in the fall of 2023. We’re appreciative of the Patience and flexibility of our Bulldog season ticket holders and fans as we continue to navigate this project throughout the upcoming season.”

Fans attending games this season will notice temporary changes to venue entry, gameday parking, traffic flow, concessions and restrooms. Additionally, the exterior appearance of the arena, entry plazas, as well as the concourse, specifically walls, ceilings and flooring, remain under active construction and will likely change as the season progresses.

To view a comprehensive list of gameday changes, click HERE.

Tip-Off Week at the Hump will begin next week as the men’s basketball program opens its 2022-23 campaign and plays its first game of the Chris Jans era versus Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Monday, Nov. 7, while the Women’s basketball team opens its 2022-23 season and tips off the Sam Purcell era is Wednesday, Nov. 9, against Mississippi Valley State.

Fans can purchase season tickets through Mississippi State’s Athletic Ticket Office at www.HailState.com/tickets or by calling (662) 325-2600/(888) 463-2947 (GO DAWGS).