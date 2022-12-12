Mississippi State at Minnesota Basketball Preview and Prediction

Minnesota welcomes 23rd ranked and undefeated Mississippi State to Williams Arena this evening. The Bulldogs are one of the elite defenses in the Nation and use a deep roster to hound teams into struggle. GI gives you our preview and Prediction today!

Game Information

Tip Off: 7:30 pm central time

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: 100.3 KFAN

Where: Williams Arena

The Storyline

This looks to be teams on the complete opposite end of the spectrum. Right now Minnesota is still searching for their first win over a high major program, whereas Mississippi State has crushed all their mid and low major opponents while beating their two high major opponents (Utah and Marquette) in really close, low scoring games. The Bulldog schedule has not been overly difficult but they’ve won every game on it. Tonight will be Mississippi State’s first true road game.

The Gophers and Bulldogs played last year with the Gophers winning 86-81 on the road despite Iverson Molinar scoring 26 points. The Gophers had a 14 point lead at the half and had a ten point lead late that they almost gave up. Jamison Battle scored 20 points for the Gophers (8 of 14 shooting, four Threes made) while now graduated Payton Willis scored 24. The Bulldogs have only four players back from their team last year but three of them – Smith, DJ Jeffriesand Shakeel Moore – started in that game. Smith, the top Bulldog right now, struggled scoring only seven points on 3 of 9 shooting.

Yesterday the Gophers practiced early and then all the players as well as all of their coaches were at the Breakdown Tip Off Classic watching 2024 Recruit Isaac Asuma. Johnson, the staff, and several players stayed to watch several games (Jonathan Mekonnen, Daniel Freitag, Brady WooleyJayden Moore, etc) but the entire team was together and in public on Saturday watching a big event in the Minnesota basketball community.

The Numbers

How good is the Chris Jans Defense? Eight games in the Bulldogs are among the nation’s best defense allowing 49.6 points per game on only 34.5 percent shooting from their opponents. These Bulldogs have allowed 55 points or fewer in each of the first eight games coached by Jans. That has NEVER happened before in the shot clock era. The 49.6 points per game allowed and the 34.5 opponent field goal percentage is Mississippi State’s lowest eight-game total since the 1955-56 season.

Oh it gets better. The Bulldogs lead the Nation in Offensive rebounding percentage grabbing 16 a game! They are third in the Nation in total rebounding and their plus 11 boards a game is 7th nationally. They are fourth in the Nation in steals (11.6 a game) as well. The Bulldogs have had seven halves (out of 16) where they allowed 25 or fewer points. MSU has a plus five turnover margin per game and they have held the opponents to a 27.1 three-point percentage this season.

So how do the Gophers counter these numbers (in terms of what they have done this season)? The Gophers are shooting only 32.8 percent from the arc and they are one of the worst rebounding teams out there in terms of giving up Offensive rebounds (14 a game) and rebounding margin (-4 a game). Mississippi State turns teams over at a high rate, and the Gophers turn the ball over at a high rate (22 more than their opponents this season). Freshman Jaden Henley and Pharrell Payne are tied for second on the team with 21 turnovers in a contest.

Six-foot-11, 245-pound fifth-year senior Tolu Smith is averaging 16.4 points and 10 rebounds shooting 61 percent from the floor. He’s an awful foul shooter (51 percent) and he doesn’t take three pointers but he does dominate in the paint. The Bulldogs are a rough three point shooting team (30 percent) but 6’7 forward DJ Jeffries and 6’2 guard Dashawn Davis are both scoring ten points a game shooting 35 percent and 71 percent (on 17 shots) from the arc respectively. Davis has not played in the last three games, but he is expected back tonight. With Davis, Jeffries is the only player on the MSU roster shooting above 30 percent from the arc (similar to Michigan last week though, and we all saw how that worked out).

The Match-Ups

Tolu Smith plays 26 minutes a game but he played 36 minutes against Utah. He’s a skilled, aggressive, and rough 245 pounder that Minnesota will need to get strength and length on. This is the type of match-up that the Gophers need to get Pharrell Payne is the majority of the game. Some Dawson Garciasocial media Treyton Thompsonsome Joshua Ola-Joseph may work but Payne is the guy with the power and mentality to go against him.

Jeffries, Eric Reed Jr, and Cameron Matthews are the other starters. Ten players were in the Bulldog rotation against Marquette with Smith, Reed, Jeffries, Reed, Matthews, and Moore being the main players. Whoever Jans puts on the floor, for the Gophers to have any chance against these Bulldogs, they need to find a way to get their best scoring options – Jamison Battle and Dawson Garcia – quality shot attempts. MSU is not a team that will overpower you with their scoring, so if Minnesota defends well and can get some quality shots for their main guys, they might be able to stay close.

If Payne can battle with Smith that would put Battle and Garcia against Matthews and Jeffries who are both 6-foot-7. Matthews will spend more time battling frontcourt players while Jeffries is more of a wing. If the Gophers continue to play big, that will put Battle against Jeffries. Jeffries struggled greatly last year at the arc but he’s been better this year. Battle needs to have a hand in his face at all times. Shakeel Moore is the ball handler but everybody at MSU creates for one another as they move the ball well. They can go through major Offensive lapses though so Ta’lon Cooper needs to play a good game on Moore.

Prediction

Well…… the Bulldogs are led by their Veteran Defenders and they are considered by some to be the best defense in college basketball. And they are taking on a Gopher team that is struggling at the arc, struggling with turnovers, and struggling to get their best players good shots. That’s a terrible formula if you are a Minnesota fan. To make matters worse, MSU is one of the better Offensive rebounding teams in high major basketball while the Gophers are one of the worst defensive rebounding teams (although it has improved). Finally, Mississippi State is a Veteran team with three returning starters, whereas Minnesota is going through some growing pains playing four freshmen a lot of minutes. And of course MSU is undefeated and Minnesota has yet to beat a high major team.

Doesn’t sound good does it?

Is there anything I can give in terms of hope?

There are a few things. For one, Minnesota’s offense has taken steps forward. They are moving the ball better and getting some more activity. Unfortunately they’ve been hurt by freshmen Mistakes and too many open shots being missed. MSU might be the worst team to face when you are making slow steps forward because they might shut the door on progress. That said, the Bulldogs have had their share of offensive struggles as they don’t shoot the ball well and while Davis returns tonight from injury, they may have to shake off some rust. In addition, MSU is ranked and undefeated but they have only played two high major teams and those were close games (against solid teams). Also MSU is playing their first road game.

That said, Bulldogs by double figures.

Mississippi State 60 Minnesota 49