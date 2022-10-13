Mississinawa Valley volleyball ends season with personal milestones

By Drew Terhall

UNION CITY — Mississinawa Valley High School volleyball ended their regular season with a five-set loss to Fairlawn High School.

The team was able to take two out of the first three sets. They won the second set, 25-18, and the third set, 25-23. The Lady Blackhawks dropped the first set, 20-25.

Fairlawn took some control over the match and won the last two sets. They took the fourth set, 23-25, and the fifth set, 10-15. Mississinawa Valley was able to stay competitive during the final part of the match, but just couldn’t pull out one more set win.

It was a career day for a couple of the players. Senior Jocelyn Hoggatt had a personal match best 27 kills in the game. She now has 232 kills on the season, the third best in the WOAC.

Senior Lilly Severance recorded 32 digs in the match. She surpassed 1,000 career digs during the match. She’s up to 300 digs on the season, the third best in the WOAC.

Mississinawa Valley finished 13-9 on the season with a 6-5 conference record. The Lady Blackhawks end up in the middle of the pack in the WOAC standings. They will face Lehman Catholic in the first round of sectionals on Oct. 19 at Troy High School.

