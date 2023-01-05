Mission Viejo Golf Pro Named PGA Professional Player Of The Year

MISSION VIEJO, CA — Michael Block, PGA, Head Golf Professional at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in Mission Viejo, has won the 2022 PGA of America Professional Player of the Year.

Block is the second Southern California PGA Member to receive the prestigious honor. Golf Professional Jeff Freeman was named PGA of America Professional Player of the Year in 1999. The first Professional Player of the Year was named in 1984, honoring the PGA Professional who accumulates the most Nationwide points from January 1 through December 31.

“Block, who not only was a fixture atop the leaderboards in Southern California, also took his game across the country and amassed 1007.5 points to sit atop this year’s points list and win the award over the best competitive PGA Professionals,” a spokesperson for the PGA said. Block spoke about the Honor as being part of his “bucket list.”

“This was one of my last bucket list dreams. That’s why I made it a priority to make it to Florida to seal it up,” he said. “Once I did have the lead, I didn’t want to lose it again as I had in the past by not playing in the Tournament Series events.” Block attributes his success to his management at the Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club and to his family.

“There’s no way I could have done this and been gone as much as I am from home if I didn’t have my wife and kids’ support as well,” he said. Block has joined a long list of Talented PGA Professionals to win the prestigious award and adds to his Trophy case on the year.

Among his other accolades, Block was recently named the 2022 Rolex Southern California PGA Player of the Year for the ninth time in his career and fifth straight. He claimed the 2022 Section Championship, his third time winning the Southern California PGA Professional Championship. In September of 2022, Block played on the US team at the 30th PGA Cup, contested at FoxHills Club & Resort in Surrey, England. There, he rallied from a four-hole deficit in the opening singles match on the final day to earn a crucial point and help the US team win its first Overseas PGA Cup since 2009.