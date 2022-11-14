Miss Bowling Green 2022 Hosted at Capital Arts Theater with the Miss Kentucky pageant in sight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Right here in the ‘Vette’ city, the 15th annual Miss Bowling Green pageant took place at the Capitol Arts Theater in Fountain Square Park.

For it’s 15th year in Bowling Green, young women from across the state competed to win a title, which would consist of Miss Bowling Green, Miss Mammoth Cave, and Miss Corvette City.

Teens competed for ‘Miss Outstanding Teen’ titles and the young women competed for the ‘Miss’ titles.

“It’s your first leap into the world of the Miss America organization and towards the title of Miss Kentucky,” said former Miss Kentucky, Haley B. Wheeler.

This preliminary pageant is essential for these ladies hoping to make their way to Miss Kentucky.

Once the title is won, not only do they get to compete in the Miss Kentucky, but they also receive a Scholarship to the university of their choice.

“Being Miss Kentucky is such a whirlwind. You never know what you’re going to get on a daily basis. You can go to five schools in one day, two Nursing homes a farmers market, get buried in corn for a farm safety demonstration and then have to do it all over again the next day,” said Wheeler.

Over the past 15 years the pageant has been held in Bowling Green, and director, Regina Webb, says eight of their girls who won a preliminary title won Miss Kentucky, and from there, participated in the Miss America pageant.

“I want to see someone growing confidence in who they are, Just see everyone leave here with a sense of confidence and pride in what they shared here on the stage today with the Judges and how they’ve grown,” said Miss Bowling Green 2022 , Chapel Tinius.

Tonight, a total of six winners were crowned – one ‘Miss’ and one ‘Miss Outstanding Teen’ per title.

Mallory Hudson was crowned Miss Bowling Green, and Sadie Young was crowned Miss Bowling Green Outstanding Teen.

Katie Carpenter was crowned Miss Mammoth Cave, and Olivia Johnson was crowned Miss Mammoth Cave Outstanding Teen.

Karlee Thompson was crowned Miss Corvette City, and Ashely Nevision was crowned Miss Corvette City Outstanding Teen.

“I’m always offering my mentorship to these girls, and I really hope that they take advantage of that it gives me a chance to help someone potentially realize their dream of becoming Miss Kentucky,” said the former Miss Kentucky.

“It was truly an honor to get to represent my hometown on the Miss Kentucky stage. It’s a dream I’ve dreamed since I was about seven years old,” said 2022’s Miss Bowling Green.

The ladies who won titles Tonight will be competing in the Miss Kentucky pageant this coming June right here in Bowling Green.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.