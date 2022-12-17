Mishawaka outmuscles Concord to win NLC opener

December 17—DUNLAP — Concord and Mishawaka opened up Northern Lakes Conference boys basketball play Friday night at Concord High School.

One team controlled the game from the tip, while the other struggled to find any kind of rhythm during 32 minutes of play.

Mishawaka was the much more experienced team coming into the contest, and the Cavemen played like it, beating the Minutemen 52-30 to open conference play with a 1-0 record.

“We’re happy with the way we played from start to finish,” Mishawaka head Coach Bodie Bender said. “I think the guys were a little disappointed with how they played (in a loss to Michigan City) Tuesday night. We felt like we had something to prove, and we were ready to go from tip-off.”

“We’re trying to find some confidence,” Concord head Coach Derrick DeShone added. “That’s tough when you’ve played some really good teams so far as a young, inexperienced team. … I’ll never doubt our effort. We played really hard, but we just have to play smarter. And hopefully that comes with time, but as coaches, we’re kind of on their watch right now.”

Mishawaka (4-2, 1-0 NLC) set the tone for the game during the opening quarter against Concord (2-5, 0-1 NLC).

The Cavemen took an early 8-2 advantage through the first five minutes of the game.

The Minutemen cut the six-point deficit in half with a timely three-point basket from junior Braeden Messenger to make it 8-5 with 2:45 left, but Mishawaka answered right back on its next offensive possession with a ‘3’ from senior Arthur Jones.

From there, the Cavemen built a 17-6 lead after one quarter behind buckets by Juniors Cooper Pritchett, Brady Fisher and Anthony Nelson.

In the second quarter, Mishawaka’s offense continued its consistent effort, dropping 19 points on the Minutemen before half.

The Cavemen physically imposed their will under the basket on both sides of the floor, but especially offensively. They finished a number of shots around the rim, including a couple that resulted in and-one opportunities in the second quarter.

Junior Rasauun Johnson led the Cavemen in scoring in the quarter, dropping nine points to help Mishawaka build a 36-20 advantage at the half.

“That’s been out of focus all year,” said Bender of the inside game. “We want to throw the ball in and then, when we do throw it back out, we have guys ready to shoot. That’s been a constant for us offensively. … For the most part, we did what we needed to (Friday ), and we got a lot of looks around the rim. We had multiple guys finish around the rim, and that was nice to see.”

In the second half, Concord’s defense answered the bell, but its offense didn’t play to the same level.

The Minutemen allowed just 16 points in the second half, but the offense managed just 10 points during that time.

“You can run any offense you want, but if you’re not confident in what you’re doing, it doesn’t matter what you run,” DeShone said. “I told them that until we are confident in ourselves, we’re going to continue struggling to score. … It’s not their fault, because we have a lot of guys that haven’t played a lot at this level. This is another learning experience, and we’re still trying to find out what clicks.”

In the scorebook, Mishawaka saw three players with double figures. Fisher led the Cavemen with 16 points, Pritchett finished with 12 and Johnson had 11.

For Concord, Messenger finished with a team-high 12 points, while junior Davon Smith added seven.

Next up, the Minutemen host Edwardsburg (MI.) this Tuesday, while Mishawaka plays Tuesday as well at New Prairie.

