Mishawaka Marian, Penn win regional championships

MISHAWAKA — Jaxson Hundt was not about to let his last match on his home pitch be the last match of his brilliant senior season.

It didn’t matter if No. 1 and previously unbeaten West Lafayette was standing in the way of his Marian soccer squad Saturday.

The high-scoring Hundt and the tremendous battle-tested Knights defense did the trick to turn back the Red Devils 2-1 in a Class 2A regional final inside Abro Stadium at Marian.

The win, which gives the tradition-rich program its seventh regional title and first since the state title season in 2016, sends No. 4 Marian into the semistate next Saturday. The Knights, now 17-1-2 and winners of nine in a row, will face No. 5 Fort Wayne Canterbury (16-1-3) at Chesterton at 2 pm ET .

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button