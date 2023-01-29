Misery continues for Colorado men’s basketball in loss at Oregon State – BuffZone

Snapshot: Oregon State 60, CU Buffs MBB 52

Turning point: Oregon State took control with an 11-0 run Midway through the second half, a burst powered by three 3-pointers from freshman Jordan Pope.

Buff of the game: Tristan da Silva. The junior forward was a bright spot for the Buffs, recording his second double-double with 22 points and a career-high 15 rebounds. Da Silva also hit a career-best four 3-pointers.

What’s next?: The Buffs will try to get back on track at home on Thursday against California (8 pm, Pac-12 Network).

CORVALLIS, Ore.— In an up-and-down season that has seen its share of ugly lows, the Colorado men’s basketball has flailed its way into new depths.

The Buffaloes’ struggles continued on Saturday night at Oregon State, as the Beavers took control in the second half to hand CU a 60-52 defeat at Gill Coliseum.

