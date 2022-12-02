Miracle League Presents ’12 Days of Christmas’ | News, Sports, Jobs

photo by: Hannah Perry

The Miracle League of the Ohio Valley is bringing four calling birds, three French hens, two Turtle doves and the rest of the “12 Days of Christmas” together for a holiday program Saturday at Wheeling Park High School.

The organization is inviting people of all ages to attend its Christmas program, “The 12 Days of Christmas” at 2 pm Saturday at the JB Chambers Performing Arts Center at Wheeling Park High School. Admission is free, but donations at the door are welcome. Santa Claus will be standing at the front door not only to greet people who attend the performance but he will also be there collecting donations.

Lorraine McCardle, president of the Miracle League of the Ohio Valley, said she organized a Christmas program for the men, women, and children of all ages who are in the Miracle League program here in the Ohio Valley as a new way to get the word out about the Miracle League.

McCardle felt that the Miracle League should do more than just baseball, for which it is best known. So far this year, the organization has held a kickball tournament and a Bowling tournament, which allowed Miracle League participants the opportunity to try Bowling for the first time.

McCardle said this Christmas program will be a new experience for many Miracle Leaguers.

“A lot of the kids have never done a Christmas program before,” she said. “As you can see, we have a lot of older kids who have never had the chance to do something like this before, because back in the day, society would not accept it.

“So we have come a long way since then and it is a lot of fun,” McCardle added. “The kids have been practicing for the Christmas program since the Miracle League’s fall baseball season ended during the second week of October.”

The program will showcase around 60 performers. Along with the Miracle Leaguers, students from Bridge Street Middle School’s choir will also perform. BSMS music and theater director Julie Schultz helped organize the Christmas program, along with West Liberty University music major Alexis Scott.

“Throughout the time that the kids have been rehearsing for their Christmas program they have been really dedicated,” McCardle said. “I hope that the performance brings awareness that we need to keep the community aware that we have people with special needs and they are just like everyone else. The kids are able to perform too and if you just make it adaptable and understand that everyone is different than anything can be possible.

“The Ohio Valley has a large number of people with special needs who are diagnosed with a variety of different disabilities,” she added. “So you just want to give them all a hug and a kiss.”

McCardle said the Miracle League of the Ohio Valley is unlike many others across the country because it allows people of all ages to participate. Many other Miracle League organizations are solely for children age 18 and younger.