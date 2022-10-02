Miracle, Kruger both score twice to lead men’s soccer past Wittenberg

Next Game: Oberlin College 10/8/2022 | 1 PM October 08 (Sat) / 1 PM Oberlin College History

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (October 1, 2022) – Ethan Miracle and Jake Krueger both scored twice in the second half to lead the Denison University men’s soccer team past Wittenberg University, 4-0, in their first North Coast Athletic Conference match of the 2022 season.

Playing against one of the hottest teams in the conference in Wittenberg, Denison spoiled Homecoming for the Tigers as less than a minute and a half into the second period, Miracle, avoided being offsides, took the long pass and had only the goalie to beat to put Denison on the board.

Krueger tallied each of the first two shots of the match, firing a shot that was saved by the goalkeeper Cooper Robertson in the 12th minute before shooting wide right four minutes later, and those would be Denison’s only shots of the match until the goal by Miracle to start the second half.

Then in the 60th minute, Krueger found pay dirt as he gathered the loose ball and delivered the goal from outside the top of the box.

In the final 12 minutes of the match, a goal kick by the Big Red led to a great through ball to Miracle, who floated the ball over the keeper to make it 3-0; and then with eight minutes left, a header by Krueger on a corner kick by Cameron McIntosh made it 4-0.

“Our first half wasn’t good enough Tonight and at Halftime we had to find ourselves a bit,” spoke Head Coach Brandon Bianco . “I’m proud of the team’s response to find a goal in the first minute of the second half and for then continuing to push for more. We look forward to recharging our battery next week and getting better for the stretch run of the season. “

Earlier in the match, it took a fingertip save from Tommy Prokos in the 23rd minute to turn away the first shot from the Tigers towards the top left of the goal, and then Prokos made two more saves in the first half to keep it scoreless going into halftime.

Krueger finished by putting half of his six shots on goal while Miracle converted both of his attempts. Prokos, meanwhile, finished with three saves while recording his second shutout of the season.

Denison (6-2-2 overall, 1-0 NCAC) earned its first win in a conference opener since 2017 and earned its 10th win in its last 11 meetings against Wittenberg (6-3-1, 1-1). The Big Red have now shut out the Tigers in four of their last five matchups, and have outscored Wittenberg 24-3 in their last six meetings.

Next up, Denison will play at home for the first time this season in NCAC action as the Big Red host Oberlin College at 1 pm on Saturday, October 8, from Barclay-Thomsen Field.