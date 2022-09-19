Minutewomen Roll To 3-1 Win Over Davidson In Conference Home Opener

Next Game: at Saint Joseph’s 9/22/2022 | 7 P.M Sept. 22 (Thu) / 7 PM at Saint Joseph’s

AMHERST, Mass. – The University of Massachusetts Women’s soccer team picked up a 3-1 win over Davidson on Sunday at Rudd Field in the conference home opener. Lauren Bonavita scored twice for the Minutewomen (2-4-4 Overall, 1-0-1 Atlantic 10) to mark the third straight game and second time that she has recorded two goals in a contest this season.

The Minutewomen took a 2-0 lead, beginning with Bonavita’s first goal of the night in the 18th– minute following a set piece on the corner kick. Bella Recinos played it into the box for Lauren Smida who found Bonavita for a blast into the top right side of the goal from just inside the top-left corner of the 18-yard box.

Grace Pinkus pushed the UMass lead to two in 41St-minute with her first Collegiate goal, sending a right-footed shot to the near side of the keeper off an assist from Lauren Robles to put the Minutewomen ahead 2-0.

Davidson answered to cut the UMass advantage down to a goal in the 51stSt– minute off a Savannah Pruitt redirection at the goal line to make it a 2-1 contest.

Bonavita added her team-leading eighth goal of the season in the 64thth– minute after Ashley Lamond played a ball into the box that was redirected by a Bonavita header into the goal.

Davidson finished with an eight to six shot advantage and put four shots on goal to UMass’ three. Bella Mendoza logged all 90 minutes in goal for the Minutewomen and came up with three saves.

The Minutewomen will hit the road for their next league game on Thursday at Saint Joseph’s before returning home to Rudd Field on Saturday to host Dayton at noon for the Flagship 50 game.

