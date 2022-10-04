MINT HILL, NC – On Wednesday, September 14, on an absolutely beautiful day to play a full round of golf, the Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce 10th Annual Golf Classic was a great success.

All the proceeds from the annual event help support the college Scholarship fund, providing Scholarships to deserving Mint Hill students. Others receiving support include the Annual Senior Citizens Christmas Party, and many other Worthwhile endeavors that provide a positive impact upon the Residents living and working in Mint Hill, including the surrounding area. The proceeds received also assist funding the local Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce’s various programming needs to fulfill its mission in the local business community. This is the primary goal of the Chamber which is led by Executive Director Paige McKinney.

McKinney shared that many organizations contributed to the event.

The organizations who Sponsored the event include Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center who was the Presenting Sponsor of the event. Corporate Sponsors included 1st Choice Properties, Peniston Deason Attorneys and Vannoy Construction. Double Eagle Sponsors included Crothall Healthcare, Gresham Smith and LabCorp. Eagle Sponsors included Adams Electric Company, Mecklenburg Radiology Associates, Rodgers Building and Samet Corporation. Tee Sponsors included Cardinal Environmental Solutions, Cox Landscape Management, G&B Motors, Robins & Morton, Mint Hill Pharmacy, ESG, Estate Strategies Group, Providence, ServPro, Hawthorne’s NY Pizza & Bar, State Farm Will Lawson, Agent, Terry V. Aaseby, CPA, PLLC, and Vulcan Materials Company. Supporting Sponsors included PRIMIS, Blessed Assurance Adult Day Care, Thrivent, State Farm, Todd Younger Insurance Agency, Dermatology Care, Mint Hill Times, Morrison Healthcare, Chick-fil-A, Pepsi, The UPS Store Mint Hill, Leisure Travel Experts, Dignity memorial, Cadence Living of Mint Hill, Town of Mint Hill. Hole Sponsors included Charlotte Plumbing Solutions, First Citizens Bank, First National Bank, Globus, Massage Sanctuary, Servant’s Heart of Mint Hill, SWS Financial.

“The Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce annual golf tournament is the Chamber’s Flagship event,” shared Chamber of Commerce President Rick Peniston. “It’s a wonderful gathering of business and non-profit leaders in the community. It’s also our Chamber’s biggest fund raiser. We are fortunate to have Novant as the main sponsor for several years. Joy Grear, President of Novant Mint Hill Medical Center donates enormous time and effort to assure everything runs like a Swiss Watch. Executive Director Paige McKinney leads the many volunteers to make it a lively experience. Bragging rights carried over year to year with most teams returning. The teams from the Town Police, Fire and Public Works vie for the right to hold the Trophy until next year.”

This event has grown from Humble beginnings, and the support from the business community has been Spectacular every year over the past decade. “The 10th Annual Golf Classic was another record-breaking year for sponsorships, and net proceeds to be invested back into the Mint Hill Community,” said Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center President Joy Greear. “Many corporate sponsors returned for the fun-filled day, breath-taking blue skies and beautiful weather. Everyone enjoyed the event and the opportunity to reconnect with friends and network with new business members. The event has continued to grow year over year, and the Chamber of Commerce always appreciates the opportunity to host the event. Special thanks go to our corporate and supporting sponsors.”