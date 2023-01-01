Minot State Saturday Basketball – The Dakotan

Men, women lose

Men: Bemidji State 81, Minot State 73

BEMIDJI, Minn. — The Minot State men’s basketball team got a 27-point performance from the bench but fell 81-73 to the Bemidji State Beavers on the road Saturday in NSIC action.

The Beavers (7-5 ​​overall, 4-4 NSIC) had four players score in double figures, led by Khari Broadway who had 19 points and two steals. Cam’ron Dunfee tacked on 12 points and Ben Bohl helped out with 12 points off the bench.

The Minot State offense was impressive from beyond the arc, making eight Threes on 25 attempts. Dunfee hit three treys for the Beavers in the contest.

Minot State forced 15 Bemidji State turnovers while committing just six themselves in Saturday’s game. The Beavers turned those takeaways into 19 points on the Offensive end of the floor. Broadway’s two steals led the way for Minot State.

Coach’s Comments

“It’s tough to get a road sweep on back-to-back days,” said Minot State head Coach Matt Murken whose team beat Minnesota Crookston 77-57 Friday night on the road. “You have to execute all the little things: Togetherness, Offensive execution, extra passes, attention to detail in the Scouting report, understanding the difference from last night’s game plan to tonight’s game plan. We are still growing in our ability to do those things . We are playing eight guys who haven’t been through that stuff yet. We need to learn quickly and understand the steps to success.”

How It Happened

After jumping out to a 15-13 advantage, Minot State went on a 5-0 run with 12:29 left in the first half, culminating in a three from Javeon Tolliver, to increase its lead to 20-13. The Beavers then surrendered that lead and entered Halftime down 37-33.

Minot State could not pull any closer in the second half, losing by a final of 81-73. Minot State capitalized on six Bemidji State turnovers in the period, collecting 10 points off those turnovers.

Women: Bemidji State 71, Minot State 58

BEMIDJI, Minn. — Kate Head scored 24 points and the Minot State Women’s basketball made a determined fourth-quarter charge but fell to the Bemidji State Beavers 71-58 on the road Saturday in NSIC action.

Head added two steals to her 24-point game to lead the Beavers (5-9 overall, 1-7 NSIC). Lorelei McIver helped out with five points, seven rebounds, and three steals, and Kennedy Harris chipped in with five points and three steals coming off the bench.

Led by Vilborg Jonsdottir’s three Offensive rebounds, Minot State did a great job crashing the Offensive glass, pulling down 14 boards that resulted in 14 second-chance points.

The Minot State defense caused its share of Mistakes in Saturday’s game, forcing 19 Bemidji State turnovers while Minot State committed 18. Those takeaways turned into 19 points on the Offensive end of the floor for Minot State. McIver’s three steals led the way individually for the Beavers.

Coach’s Comments

“Once again we had our shooting woes,” said Minot State head Coach Mike Brandt, whose team shot 11-of-47 (23.4 percent) in the first three quarters. “Our field-goal percentage in the first three quarters put us out of the game.

“I guess the only positive is taking the fourth quarter – where we shot 60 percent and scored 25 points – to the next game. Hopefully that confidence will continue.”

How It Happened

Minot State struggled out of the gate, falling behind 17-9 at the end of the first quarter.

Bemidji State kept adding to that lead, building a 21-11 advantage before Minot State went on a 5-0 run to narrow its deficit to 21-16. Bemidji State responded and expanded its lead, leaving the visiting Beavers trailing 34-22 heading into halftime.

Minot State’s deficit continued to grow after halftime, and the visiting Beavers faced a 59-33 disadvantage heading to the fourth quarter. Minot State played well near the basket, scoring six of its 11 points in the paint.

Minot State narrowed its deficit to 71-50 before going on an 8-0 run to shrink the deficit to 71-58 with 15 seconds to go in the contest, a score which would hold for the rest of the game. Minot State took advantage of six Bemidji State turnovers in the quarter, scoring nine points off of those takeaways.