Minot-area administrators sound off on three-class basketball

MINOT, ND (KMOT) – Wednesday morning, the NDHSAA Board of Directors voted to accept a move toward a three-class system in basketball.

Several Minot-area school administrators attended and spoke at the meeting in Valley City that spanned nearly four hours.

The most controversial section of the proposal appears to be the policy of multiplying private school enrollments by two.

“We don’t feel like the multiplier is a just means of measuring enrollment. It’s not a clear way to do things and I think a lot of schools felt the same way, public and private alike,” said Roger Coleman, the Athletic director at Bishop Ryan Catholic School.

Students who attend schools with open enrollment policies, such as South Prairie, and live outside of the school’s boundaries will also count as two students towards the enrollment number.

“The multiplying factor is the biggest hang-up that I have. For South Prairie, you’re trying to tell me that kids who have been in my school since kindergarten aren’t members of my school because they live across the street from the school district. Because they’re out of the boundaries, they’re going to count as two (students),” said Wayne Stanley, the South Prairie School District superintendent.

Bishop Ryan, Dickinson Trinity and Shiloh Christian will all compete in the middle-tier Class A under the proposal.

“I don’t know if the three-class plan will be the save-all, be-all, end-all component, but I think it will definitely help. I’m sitting low with numbers right now. My (girls basketball) varsity team has seven (girls). I think it will help things in respect of, you’re not going to lose by 80 points anymore,” said Dr. Nick Klemisch, Garrison Public Schools superintendent.

The NDHSAA Executive Board will now review the plan and make changes as it sees fit before implementation.

