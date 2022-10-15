Minnesota’s top high school volleyball players: Meet the state’s best Setters

Over the next week, we’ll be taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Minnesota high school volleyball. This list will cover the state’s Premiere setters.

There are hundreds of standout volleyball players in Minnesota and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.

Note: Some stats and records have been updated more recently than others.

Madeline Guetzkow, senior, Mayer-Lutheran

After an ankle sprain sidelined her for some time, Guetzkow, a 2021-22 all-state honoree, has returned to the court for the 16-4 Knights, who sit at No. 2 in class 1A.

“She is a very smart setter, always finding her hitter and getting the most out of them,” Coach Joelle Grimsley said. “She is a powerful left-handed hitter on the back side.” Guetzkow has accounted for 149 assists, 88 digs and 71 kills on the season, according to MNvolleyballhub.

Photo by Earl Ebensteiner

Ellery DeBoer, 8th grade, Willmar

Despite her youth, DeBoer has been a force for Willmar this season. The 5-foot-9 eighth grader is seventh in the state with 573 assists.

“She is a tough competitor and hard worker,” Coach Leah Brogdon said. “She does a great job of putting up a good hittable ball to her hitters for them to find success.”

Morgan Turn, sophomore, Kittson Central

Last week, Turn, a second-year varsity starter, surpassed 1,000 career assists. That milestone was helped largely by her breakout this season. She’s second in the state with 653 assists and has 157 digs and 75 kills, to boot.

“She is a tremendous athlete who is very quick and has lightning-fast reaction time,” Coach Tina Turn said. “She likes to go on-two and generate some offense herself, so that keeps Defenders on their toes. She is also tough at the serving line.”

Kendall Buerman, senior, Albany

According to Coach Brian Hines, Buerman is the “heartbeat” of Albany’s success. The setter has 494 assists, 21 ace block assists and 150 digs this season.

“She is such a skilled player at every level,” Hines said. “Kendall has a very high volleyball IQ and works tremendously hard on & off the court to be her best.”

Grace Schulte, junior, Sartell-St. Stephen

Now a junior, Schulte is in her second year setting for Riley Johnson’s team. With 250 assists and 22 aces, she is a “captain, leader and the quarterback of the team,” Johnson said. “Grace communicates well and competes constantly.”

Kailani Schroeder, sophomore, Byron

Coach Shane Plummer’s Byron Squad is running a 6-2 formation this season. Schroeder, and her success at a young age, has helped make it an effective strategy for the Bears. On the year, she has 305 assists and 88 digs.

Cameron Berger, senior, Eden Prairie

Berger was an all-state performer in 2021 for Eden Prairie. She’s been a standout again this season and will do her best to push her team as far as they can go before she heads to East Lansing next fall to begin a collegiate career at Michigan State.

Sahara Morken, sophomore, Mabel-Canton

Morken, in her second high school season, has ascended into one of the state’s elite setters. The stats certainly back it up. Morken is up to 727 assists. The next closest Minnesotan is Morgan turn with 653.

Kylie Hart, senior, Floodwood

Hart, a 5-foot-5 setter for the Polar Bears has 632 assists this season. The mark is third best in the state. She’s recorded at least 20 assists in 19 matches this year for a 17-8 Floodwood squad.

Allison Ball, senior, Nova Classical

The older sister of outside hitter Ava Ball (who leads Nova Classical in kills) is leading the Knights in assists with 612. She’s also fourth in the state. The Knights, at 22-0, are a powerhouse, and the Ball Sisters are at the forefront of Nova Classical’s success.

Reese Axness, sophomore, Champlin Park

Axness is breaking out in her first year on varsity for Champlin Park. The Patriots sit atop the Class 4A rankings with a 17-4 record, and Axness is fifth state-wide in assists with 607 assists. Axness has had 30-plus assists in nine matches this season and 40-plus in three of those.