Minnesota’s top high school volleyball players: Meet the state’s best liberos

Over the next week, we’ll be taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Minnesota high school volleyball. This list will cover the state’s Premiere liberos and defensive specialists.

There are hundreds of standout volleyball players in Minnesota and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.

Note: Some stats and records have been updated more recently than others.

Kyra Schoenfelder, senior, Cannon Falls

In Schoenfelder’s first three seasons as a member of Melissa Huseth’s Squad she was a standout defensive specialist, but this is her first year as the true libero. She has 325 digs (749 career) and is the team’s strongest passer at a 2.30 pass rating.

“She is a vocal leader, reads well and covers a lot of the court,” Huseth said. “She brings tremendous leadership on the court whether in practice or in games. Kyra gives it her all every day.”

Kate Thibault, senior, Watertown-Mayer

Thibault was an all-state performer last season and now looks to be the state’s most productive libero. She’s a key piece in the 17-7 start for Watertown-Mayer and leads the entire state in digs with 397.

Alexa Melcher, senior, Elk River

Melcher, a 5-foot-4 team captain, is second in digs behind Thibault with 348 of her own. She’s had double-digit digs in all but three of Elk River’s 25 matches this season and 15-plus in eight matches.

Avery Templin, senior, Sartell-St. Stephen

After tearing her ACL as a sophomore, Templin has fully recovered and has ascended into one of the more effective libero’s state-wide. She’s tallied 323 digs and over 60 assists and has served 235 times this season with just seven errors, according to MNvolleyballhub. Templin has been on the varsity for four years and served as a captain for two of those.

“She is a leader, a fighter and an incredibly gifted athlete,” Coach Riley Johnson said.

Kaitlyn Meincke, junior, Rochester Century

Meincke had 522 digs as a sophomore and is looking to surpass that number this season for Nichelle Guillaume’s team.

“She makes minimal mistakes and will chase down any ball. She’s one of the best liberos in our conference,” Guillaume said.

Allie Rosendahl, senior, Willmar

While Rosendahl is somewhat behind the pack in terms of statistics with 192 digs, her defensive presence and 27 service aces has been a large component in the success this 19-3 (No. 2 in Class 3A) Willmar Squad has captured thus far through the season.

“She is a strong leader and tough defender,” Coach Leah Brogdon said. “She is a hard worker and a great leader on and off the court.”

Aaliyah Rangaard, sophomore, Canby

Canby (14-13) has struggled to stay above .500 this season, but the sophomore libero Rangaard has been a bright spot throughout the season. She’s third in the state with 332 digs, is averaging 4.2 per set and has 17 matches with double-digit digs.

Lola Wagner, senior, Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Wagner is a driving force for the 15-4 Cougars. Also a guard for the basketball team, she’s fifth in the state in digs (321) and has 61 assists on the year. She’s recorded six matches of 20-plus digs for the No. 2 teams in Class 2A.

Ava Curella, junior, Hill-Murray

The Pioneers’ defensive specialist has blossomed into a standout. Curella is one of just six players state-wide with 300-plus digs (302). She’s averaging 4.5 digs per set and has failed to reach double digits in just five matches this season.