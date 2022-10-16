Minnesota’s top high school volleyball players: Meet the state’s best liberos

Over the next week, we’ll be taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Minnesota high school volleyball. This list will cover the state’s Premiere liberos and defensive specialists.

There are hundreds of standout volleyball players in Minnesota and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.

Minnesota’s top high school volleyball players: Meet the state’s best hitters

Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Minnesota Athlete of the Week?

Note: Some stats and records have been updated more recently than others.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button