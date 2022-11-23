Minnesota’s top high school soccer players: Meet the state’s best forwards

Wayzata boys soccer forces extra time, defeats Woodbury for Class 3A title

DeLaSalle boys soccer scores late equalizer, defeats Hill-Murray in Class 2A final

Over the next week, we’ll be taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players across the Minnesota high school soccer scene this season. This list will cover the state’s Premiere forwards.

There are hundreds of standout soccer players in Minnesota and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.

Jake Bettin, junior, Southwest Christian

Bettin recorded 35 goals to go along with 10 assists for Southwest Christian this season. They earned first team all-state and all-conference honors.



