Minnesota’s top high school soccer players: Meet the state’s best forwards

Over the next week, we’ll be taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players across the Minnesota high school soccer scene this season. This list will cover the state’s Premiere forwards.

There are hundreds of standout soccer players in Minnesota and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.

Jake Bettin, junior, Southwest Christian

Bettin recorded 35 goals to go along with 10 assists for Southwest Christian this season. They earned first team all-state and all-conference honors.

“He is one of the most dangerous guys on the field,” head Coach Darin Keizer said. “Most teams double him when he has the ball and man mark him when he doesn’t. He is an excellent team player and can score like crazy .”

Jonathan Karpenko, senior, Minnehaha Academy

A senior co-captain, Karpenko led the Redhawks with 23 goals, scoring at least one goal in all but four games. He finished tied for 13th in the state in goals scored and was an all-conference player and the September Boys Athlete of the Month. He was also named the Minnehaha Academy’s MVP and Offensive Player of the Year. Karpenko was instrumental in aa Redhawks’ offense that helped the program win its first conference title in 20 years.

Donovan Sinicropi, sophomore, Minnehaha Academy

Another Talented forward for the 13-4-1 Redhawks, Sinicropi played at FC Barcelona in Phoenix and Sporting Kansas City and currently plays for the top U16 team at Minneapolis United that’s a part of the Elite Academy League. He battled through some early injuries this season, but finished the season with four goals and five assists on his way to an all-conference selection.

“Donovan possesses tremendous skill and character, and will continue to make a name for himself locally and beyond,” head Coach Sean Jensen said.

Joe Highfield, senior, Wayzata

Highfield was one of several elite players on a Wayzata team that took home the Class 3A state championship. The team captain, all-conference and all-state honoree and Mr. Soccer finalist tallied 19 goals and six assists.

“Joe is a game changer,” head coach Dominic Duenas said. “He has the ability to change a game all on his own. He creates chances for himself and others at a very high level. He is also fantastic at attacking and defending set pieces.”

Highfield will play at the University of Portland next season.

Mike Orlov, senior, Wayzata

Orlov and Highfield, co-captains, compiled one of the state’s fiercest and most productive attacks. Orlov had 22 goals and 10 assists and earned all-conference and all-state nods.

“Mike is a big time goal scorer,” Duenas said. “He can score with his back to goal, running at defenders, and set pieces. He has a motor that doesn’t stop. He was the emotional leader of the team.”

Brady Pickett, senior, Stewartville

After Coach Chris Kuisle’s program lost 12 Seniors in 2020, Pickett stepped up as a leader on a young team and has since blossomed into a standout. They broke out this season with 20 goals and a pair of assists.

“Brady’s leadership on and off the field helped keep spirits high throughout both seasons as we continued to rebuild our program,” Kuisle said. “From 2021 to 2022 we more than doubled our wins, and as Brady graduates he has left his younger teammates with the proper tools to continue to build and grow as a team.”

Liam Moreira, senior, Stillwater

Moreira’s total Offensive output — 24 goals and 19 assists — went nearly unmatched across the state this season for a 17-2 Stillwater squad.

“[He’s a] highly technical player whose versatility on and off the ball is matched by his innate understanding and work off the ball,” Coach Jake Smothers said. “Plays forward like a box to box midfielder and attacks the goal with intensity and creativity.”

Diego Giles Quiroz, senior, Cretin-Derham Hall

Coach Carter Albrecht is quite fond of Quiroz and his ability to terrorize defenses.

“Diego is a pit bull striker with the pace, physicality, and technical ability to give a backline nightmares,” he said. “He also finished his chances excellently, an impressive rate really, and he grew with his striker movement, often putting himself in optimal positions.”

The senior had 23 goals and three assists in his final season.

Rodrigo Burgos, senior, South St. Paul

Burgos played both attacking midfield and striker for Coach Noe Cuenca this season. He finished his senior season with 16 goals and six assists.

“Rodrigo is a complete player,” Cuenca said. “He plays any position in the field and plays really well everywhere. For the entire season he put the team on his shoulders.”

Micah Boyer, senior, Becker

Boyer has put together quite the two-year run under Coach Nick Crowley at Becker. A four-year varsity starter, two-year captain and three-time all-conference player, he’s got 51 goals and six assists since the start of his junior year.

“Micah is a very effective striker; he has a powerful shot, pace, and tenacity,” Crowley said. “He plays on a small squad of mostly non-soccer players (soccer is their second or third sport), but gives his all for the team.”

Boyer helped lead his team to the section, Class 2A section Championship game this season — the furthest Becker Soccer has ever gone in the postseason.

Leo Runestad, senior, Northfield

Runestad, an all-state and all-conference selection, racked up 17 goals and seven assists in his final year, of three, as a varsity starter. But it’s his growth as a leader that’s impressed Coach Cale Steinhoff the most. Steinhoff highlighted Runestad’s player and leadership as an overall highlight of the year.

Alexander Lebakken, junior, Tartan

Tartan was a standout for the Titans this season.

“Xander is an explosive player who can play any position in the field,” Coach Marco Palacios said. “He was our Captain this year. His passion, and his resilience made the team better. Although his stats don’t reflect how good of a year he had, he was one of the main reasons why the team achieved second place in our conference.”

William Saar, Sr., Robbinsdale Armstrong

Saar finished the year with 13 goals and three assists while adding one hat trick and earning an all-conference spot.

“William had an outstanding season,” Coach Marcus Anthony said. “He was very crucial in the goals scored and chances created. Many of our wins were credited to his ability to finish the opportunities he had.”

Saar is undecided on the exact school but has his eyes set on playing collegiate soccer next fall.

Moses Kamara, sophomore, Robbinsdale Armstrong

Kamara helped build a formidable offense alongside Saar. He played in 16 of the team’s 17 games, scoring 13 goals (two in the postseason) and adding three assists en route to earning an all-conference honorable mention.

“Moses was very valuable to us because we needed a Flair striker and he came in ready to get the job done,” Coach Anthony said. “Moses created the most chances each game for us whenever he was on the field, giving us multiple opportunities to score goals. Moses changed how we approached our season with his style of play and ability to adapt to the team and do the things needed to help us win important games.”

Caleb Campina, junior, St. Cloud Tech

For as successful as Campina (14 goals, four assists, all-state second team) and the St. Cloud Tech program (five straight section championships) have been, Coach Daniel Stoterau’s eyes are already on next year — a season he sees as a breakout for his star striker.

“Campina will be a huge part of our Offensive Firepower next season,” Stoterau said. “With his speed and sharp foot skills, Campina is a consistent scoring threat who can score on breakaways, off the dribble, and one-touch volleys. He plays with an intensity that is largely unmatched.”

Teis Larsen, junior, Winona

Larsen was an all-state first-team honoree this season for the Winhawks (9-2-4), although this level of success isn’t exactly new to the forward who has been a varsity player since the 8th grade and became a starter when he was a freshman. Larsen scored 15 of the Winhawks 29 goals this season while adding six assists. With a total of 35 goals, he is on track to become the Winhawks’ all-time leading scorer.

Chris Frantz, senior, Maple Grove

Frantz scored 29 goals and had 20 assists in his senior season. He also ends his career as Maple Grove’s all-time leading scorer. They helped lead the Crimson to the Class 3A semifinal where they fell 4-2 to Woodbury.

Asher Leventhal, sophomore, Breck

Leventhal accounted for 14 goals and three assists for an 8-8-2 Breck team in 2022. Just a sophomore, he was named to the all-state second team. Coach George Stuempfig played him primarily as a withdrawn striker but also positioned him as an attacking midfielder at times.

“He’s the most technically proficient and creative player on our team,” Stuempfig said.

Caden Boike, junior, Crookston

Boike, the junior striker, led Crookston in goals, after being moved from goalie a year ago, and has been an all-conference member the past two seasons. Coach Lon Boike highlighted his striker’s speed as his defining characteristic. Boike ran at the Minnesota state high school track meet. Boike plays basketball, too, and is a 4.0 student.

Asher Ozuzu, senior, Eastview

Ozuzu scored 39 goals this season and added seven assists in a season he was named to the all-metro team. Ozuz led Eastview to the Section 3, Class 3A Championship game. They scored one goal but the Lighting fell to Rosemount 2-1.