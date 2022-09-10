Minnesota Women’s basketball Coach Lindsay Whalen discusses induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame

Lindsay Whalen is set to receive the highest honor for a men’s or women’s basketball player, as the Minnesota Women’s basketball head Coach and former WNBA great is set to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Before taking the reins of the Golden Gophers in 2018, Whalen played in the WNBA between 2004 and 2018, winning 4 Championships with the Minnesota Lynx. She was also a WNBA All-Star 5 times and was named to the league’s 20th-anniversary team in 2016 and the 25th-anniversary team in 2021. Her No. 13 was retired by the Minnesota Lynx.

Now, Whalen is on the sideline of her alma materEntering her 5th season in 2022-23.

“Lot of months of anticipation,” she told the Big Ten Network’s Andy Katz. “Now that it’s here…I’m just happy to be here and really relieved that it’s all worked out well so far. It’s the Greatest Honor in the game of basketball to be here, [and I’ve been] just extremely fortunate throughout my career and throughout my time to be part of great teams.”