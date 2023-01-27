Minnesota Wild’s Mats Zuccarello leaves fans in awe with ‘filthy’ goal to win game in overtime

Minnesota Wild Winger Mats Zuccarello produced a sensational piece of skill before converting an overtime winner against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.

Five minutes of overtime were required when Minnesota and Philadelphia could not be separated after a fiery 2-2 draw at Xcel Energy Center, which included four fights across the course of regular time.

And with just under three minutes remaining, Zuccarello turned on the style to snatch a win for the hosts with a goal fans were quick to label ‘filthy’ on social media.

The 35-year-old first left Travis Konecny ​​for dead by sliding the puck through the Flyers forward’s legs, before racing through on goal and flicking it home.

It was a moment of magic from Zuccarello right at the death in Minnesota, sparking jubilant scenes from the home crowd.

His Sublime game-winner also left fans on Twitter in awe, with one writing: ‘Such a gem of a goal!’

‘Watched this live. Filthy,’ boasted another.

A third picked the same Adjective to describe Zuccarello’s goal and putt: ’35 years old and still FILTHY!’

A fourth commented: ‘That my friends is what we call the Ultimate nutmeg #hatpick’

‘This is ELITE skill,’ said another.

While one admitted: ‘I’m just going to keep watching this one for a while’.

Zuccarello’s winner helped the Wild end a three-game losing streak and move eight points behind the second-place Jets in the Western Conference’s Central Division.

‘We’ve been struggling as of late,’ the Norwegian said. ‘Great job [by] the guys. [We showed] some fire and got the boys going.

‘I thought we played a really good game, but they played hard. They block shots and make it hard for us.

‘But we could have scored a couple more and put the game away, but that was an important two points for us.’

On his Spectacular late goal, Zuccarello admitted: ‘I honestly don’t know what I was thinking.’

Next up for Zuccarello and Minnesota is the visit of the Buffalo Sabers on Saturday night.