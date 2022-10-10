There are not many changes in the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association Week 6 rankings.

The top ranked teams in each class are all the same with Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, Nova Classical, Marshall and Champlin Park ranked number one in each class.

From the region Bethlehem Academy, Mabel-Canton and Kenyon-Wanamingo are still #4, #5 and #6 in Class A with Spring Grove moving up a spot to #8 out of the same Section,

Zumbrota-Mazeppa moved back up to #2 in Class 2A with Cannon Falls dropping a spot to #6, Belle Plaine went from #9 to #8. Watertown-Mayer moved from #10 to #9

In Class 3A Kasson-Mantorville is still #3. Stewartville stays at #5, Byron drops from #8 to #9.

Class 4A Lakeville North is #2 with a Showdown with Crosstown Rival #6 Lakeville South there on Tuesday. Northfield is tied for #4 with East Ridge of Woodbury. Eagain is up from #9 top #8.

Rochester Century and Rochester Mayo received votes but did not crack the top ten and Rosemount also was on the others receiving votes list among the state’s largest schools.

Below are the complete listings.

Class A

1. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton

2. Mayer Lutheran

3. Minneota

4. Faribault Bethlehem Academy

5. Mabel-Canton

6. Kenyon-Wanamingo

7. Badger Greenbush-Middle River

8. Spring Grove

9. MACCRAY

10. BOLD

Also Receiving Votes: Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, Ely.

Class AA

1. Nova Classical

2. Zumbrota-Mazeppa

3. Pequot Lakes

4. Sauk Centre

5. Southwest Christian

6. Cannon Falls

7. Annandale

8. Belle Plaine

9. Watertown-Mayer

10.Albany

Also Receiving Votes: Concordia Academy.

Class AAA

1. Marshall

2. Willmar

3. Kasson-Mantorville

4. Holy Angels Academy

5. Grand Rapids

6. Stewartville

7. Benilde-St. Margaret’s

8. Mahtomedi

9. Byron

10. Alexandria

Also Receiving Votes; New PragueDelano.

Class AAAA

1. Champlin Park

2. Lakeville North

3. Wayzata

4. East Ridge tied with Northfield

6. Lakeville South

7. Chaska

8. Eagan

9. Rogers

10. St. Michael-Albertville

Also Receiving Votes: Rochester Century, Rochester Mayo, Rosemount.

Those teams appearing on one ballot are not included here but are listed by the MVCA.

KDHL Radio will have the Gopher Conference Showdown between Bethlehem Academy and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Tuesday in Waterville on the airwaves. 920 AM, 97.9 FM and FREE KDHL app.

They are the only remaining undefeated teams in Gopher Conference play.

How Many of These 30 Popular Minnesota Attractions Have You Visited? #BraggingRights Minnesota has lots of great attractions for every kind of person. But how many of Minnesota’s top attractions have you been to? I’ll count mine too along the way!

https://krforadio.com/mn-sports-scores/