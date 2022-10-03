Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association Week 5 Rankings
The Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association Week 5 rankings are out without many changes. The same teams are ranked number one in three of the four classes.
Class A Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, Class AA Nova Classical, Class AAA Marshall.
The new #1 in Class AAAA is Champlin Park.
Plenty of great volleyball played in this area. Faribault Bethlehem Academy is still #4, Mabel-Canton #5, Kenyon-Wanamingo #6, Spring Grove #9 and Mayer Lutheran is #2 in Class A.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa is #3, Cannon Falls #5, Belle Plaine #9, Watertown-Mayer #10 in Class AA with Caledonia receiving votes.
Kasson-Mantorville stays at #3 in Class AAA with Stewartville #5, Byron #8 and New Prague receiving votes.
The South Suburban Conference has Lakeville North #2, Lakeville South #6, Eagan #9 and Rosemount receiving votes in the largest schools Class AAAA. Northfield is #4, Rochester Mayo #10, Rochester Century received votes after going 5 sets with Northfield last week before succumbing to the Raiders.
Here are the rankings. I did not include the teams listed on one ballot.
Class A
1. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton
2. Mayer Lutheran
3. Minneota
4. Faribault Bethlehem Academy
5. Mabel-Canton
6. Kenyon-Wanamingo
7. Badger/Greenbush-Middle River
8. MACCRAY
9. Spring Grove
10. BOLD
Others Receiving Votes: Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda, Canby, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, Henning, Ely
Class AA
1. Nova Classical
2. Pequot Lakes
3. Zumbrota-Mazeppa
4. Sauk Centre
5. Cannon Falls
6. Southwest Christian
7. Annandale
8. Albany
9. Belle Plaine
10. Watertown-Mayer
Others Receiving Votes: Concordia Academy, Jackson County Central, Caledonia
Class AAA
1. Marshall
2. Willmar
3. Kasson-Mantorville
4. Holy Angels
5. Stewartville
6. Grand Rapids
7. Benilde-St. Margaret’s
8. Byron
9. Alexandria
10. Mahtomedi
Others Receiving Votes: New PragueDelano
Class AAAA
1. Champlin Park
2. Lakeville North
3. Wayzata
4. Northfield
5. East Ridge
6. Lakeville South
7. Chaska
8. Rogers
9. Eagan
10. Rochester Mayo
Others Receiving Votes: Rosemount, Rochester Century, St. Michael-Albertville, Forest Lake
Pollsters need to remember when deciding these rankings that the Hiawatha Valley League and South Suburban Conference are packed with great teams that knock each other off during the regular season impacting their records.
The Big Nine is also represented by three teams in this week’s listing of the elite high school volleyball teams in the state.
