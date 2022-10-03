The Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association Week 5 rankings are out without many changes. The same teams are ranked number one in three of the four classes.

Class A Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, Class AA Nova Classical, Class AAA Marshall.

The new #1 in Class AAAA is Champlin Park.

Plenty of great volleyball played in this area. Faribault Bethlehem Academy is still #4, Mabel-Canton #5, Kenyon-Wanamingo #6, Spring Grove #9 and Mayer Lutheran is #2 in Class A.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa is #3, Cannon Falls #5, Belle Plaine #9, Watertown-Mayer #10 in Class AA with Caledonia receiving votes.

Kasson-Mantorville stays at #3 in Class AAA with Stewartville #5, Byron #8 and New Prague receiving votes.

The South Suburban Conference has Lakeville North #2, Lakeville South #6, Eagan #9 and Rosemount receiving votes in the largest schools Class AAAA. Northfield is #4, Rochester Mayo #10, Rochester Century received votes after going 5 sets with Northfield last week before succumbing to the Raiders.

Here are the rankings. I did not include the teams listed on one ballot.

Class A

1. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton

2. Mayer Lutheran

3. Minneota

4. Faribault Bethlehem Academy

5. Mabel-Canton

6. Kenyon-Wanamingo

7. Badger/Greenbush-Middle River

8. MACCRAY

9. Spring Grove

10. BOLD

Others Receiving Votes: Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda, Canby, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, Henning, Ely

Class AA

1. Nova Classical

2. Pequot Lakes

3. Zumbrota-Mazeppa

4. Sauk Centre

5. Cannon Falls

6. Southwest Christian

7. Annandale

8. Albany

9. Belle Plaine

10. Watertown-Mayer

Others Receiving Votes: Concordia Academy, Jackson County Central, Caledonia

Class AAA

1. Marshall

2. Willmar

3. Kasson-Mantorville

4. Holy Angels

5. Stewartville

6. Grand Rapids

7. Benilde-St. Margaret’s

8. Byron

9. Alexandria

10. Mahtomedi

Others Receiving Votes: New PragueDelano

Class AAAA

1. Champlin Park

2. Lakeville North

3. Wayzata

4. Northfield

5. East Ridge

6. Lakeville South

7. Chaska

8. Rogers

9. Eagan

10. Rochester Mayo

Others Receiving Votes: Rosemount, Rochester Century, St. Michael-Albertville, Forest Lake

Pollsters need to remember when deciding these rankings that the Hiawatha Valley League and South Suburban Conference are packed with great teams that knock each other off during the regular season impacting their records.

The Big Nine is also represented by three teams in this week’s listing of the elite high school volleyball teams in the state.