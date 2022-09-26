Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association Rankings Week 4

The Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association Week 4 high school rankings were released shortly before Midnight Sunday.

They did follow the results of the Minnesota Volleyball Showcase Tournaments for Class A and Class AA and the Apple Valley Tournament for Class AAA and Class AAAA so there are some changes.

We will start with the biggest schools in the state where Northfield fell to #3 after two weeks at the top of the list. They lost two matches at the Apple Valley Tournament.

Class 4A

1. Wayzata

2. Lakeville North

3. Northfield

4. Champlin Park

5. East Ridge

6. Lakeville South

7. Chaska

8. Rogers

9. Rosemount

10. Eagan

​ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: St. Michael-Albertville, Rochester Mayo, Andover

Class 3A

1. Marshall

2. Willmar

3. Kasson-Mantorville

4. Stewartville

5. Holy Angels Academy

6. Grand Rapids

7. Byron

8. Benilde4- St. Margaret’s

9. Alexandria

10. Delano tied with New Prague

​ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: Mahtomedi

Class 2A

1. Nova Classical

2. Pequot Lakes

3. Zumbrota-Mazeppa

4. Sauk Centre

5. Cannon Falls

6. Southwest Christian

7. Annandale

8. Albany tied with Watertown-Mayer

10. Jackson County Central

Also Receiving Votes: Belle Plaine, CaledoniaConcordia Academy, Norwood-Young America

Class 1A

1. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton

2. Mayer Lutheran

3. Minneota

4. Bethlehem Academy

5. Mabel-Canton

6. Kenyon-Wanamingo

7. Badger Greenbush-Middle River

8. MACCRAY

9. Spring Grove

10. BOLD

Also Receiving Votes: Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda, Fillmore Central

There are 4 teams in the top 9 in the smallest schools class from Section 1 which includes Bethlehem Academy and Kenyon-Wanamingo. Fillmore Central is also receiving votes.

It’s going to be a wild section tournament in a couple of weeks.

Five teams from the Hiawatha Valley League are also among the state’s elite in their respective classes.

Some fascinating information.

