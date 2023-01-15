Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants: NFL Playoffs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The NFC Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs will see the Minnesota Vikings (13-4) and New York Giants (9-7-1) clashing at US Bank Stadium on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

How to Watch Vikings vs. Giants

Minnesota and New York Stats

  • This year, the Vikings average 3.1 more points per game (24.9) than the Giants allow (21.8).
  • The Vikings rack up 361.5 yards per game, just 3.3 more than the 358.2 the Giants allow per outing.
  • The Vikings have turned the ball over 23 times this season, four more turnovers than the Giants have forced (19).
  • The Giants score 3.6 fewer points per game (21.5) than the Vikings allow (25.1).
  • The Giants collect 333.9 yards per game, 54.8 fewer yards than the 388.7 the Vikings allow.
  • The Giants have turned the ball over 16 times, nine fewer times than the Vikings have forced turnovers (25).

