Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants: NFL Playoffs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
The NFC Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs will see the Minnesota Vikings (13-4) and New York Giants (9-7-1) clashing at US Bank Stadium on Sunday, January 15, 2023.
How to Watch Vikings vs. Giants
Minnesota and New York Stats
- This year, the Vikings average 3.1 more points per game (24.9) than the Giants allow (21.8).
- The Vikings rack up 361.5 yards per game, just 3.3 more than the 358.2 the Giants allow per outing.
- The Vikings have turned the ball over 23 times this season, four more turnovers than the Giants have forced (19).
- The Giants score 3.6 fewer points per game (21.5) than the Vikings allow (25.1).
- The Giants collect 333.9 yards per game, 54.8 fewer yards than the 388.7 the Vikings allow.
- The Giants have turned the ball over 16 times, nine fewer times than the Vikings have forced turnovers (25).
Vikings Impact Players
- Kirk Cousins has passed for 4,547 yards (424-for-643), with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions (267.5 yards per game).
- Dalvin Cook has rushed for a team-leading 1,173 yards (69 YPG) and scored eight touchdowns. He also averages 17.4 receiving yards, grabbing 39 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns.
- Justin Jefferson has been targeted 184 times and has 128 catches, leading his team with 1,809 yards (106.4 ypg) while also scoring eight touchdowns.
- Danielle Hunter has 10.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 12 TFL and 65 tackles.
- Over the current campaign, Eric Kendricks has totaled 137 tackles, eight TFL, and one sack and leads the team in tackles.
- This season Patrick Peterson leads the team with five interceptions and has added 65 tackles, three TFL, and 15 passes defended.
Vikings: RB Kene Nwangwu: Questionable (Illness), C Garrett Bradbury: Unknown (Back), DL James Lynch: Unknown (Shoulder), LB Brian Asamoah: Unknown (Knee), S Harrison Smith: Questionable (Knee), CB Cameron Dantzler: Questionable (Ankle)
Giants Impact Players
- Daniel Jones has 3,205 passing yards (200.3 per game), 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also has 708 rushing yards on 120 carries with seven touchdowns.
- Saquon Barkley has taken 295 attempts for a team-leading 1,312 rushing yards (82 per game) while scoring 10 touchdowns. He’s also caught 57 passes for 338 yards (21.1 receiving yards per game).
- This year Darius Slayton has 46 receptions for a team-high 724 yards (45.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Dexter Lawrence has 7.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected seven TFL and 68 tackles.
- Julian Love’s 115 tackles, six TFL, one sack, and two interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.
Giants: S Jason Pinnock: Unknown (Shoulder), OT Evan Neal: Unknown (Ankle), WR Isaiah Hodgins: Unknown (Ankle), WR Marcus Johnson: Unknown (Knee), OLB Azeez Ojulari: Unknown (Ankle), DL Leonard Williams: Unknown (Neck), CB Adoree’ Jackson: Unknown (Knee)
Vikings vs. Giants Stats
|Vikings
|Giants
|
Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|
361.5 (7)
|
333.9 (18)
|
Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|
388.7 (31)
|
358.2 (25)
|
Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|
97.7 (27)
|
148.2 (4)
|
Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|
263.8 (6)
|
185.7 (26)
|
Turnovers (Rank)
|
23 (17)
|
16 (2)
|
Takeaways (Rank)
|
25 (8)
|
19 (25)
.