Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants: NFL Playoffs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The NFC Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs will see the Minnesota Vikings (13-4) and New York Giants (9-7-1) clashing at US Bank Stadium on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

How to Watch Vikings vs. Giants

Minnesota and New York Stats

This year, the Vikings average 3.1 more points per game (24.9) than the Giants allow (21.8).

The Vikings rack up 361.5 yards per game, just 3.3 more than the 358.2 the Giants allow per outing.

The Vikings have turned the ball over 23 times this season, four more turnovers than the Giants have forced (19).

The Giants score 3.6 fewer points per game (21.5) than the Vikings allow (25.1).

The Giants collect 333.9 yards per game, 54.8 fewer yards than the 388.7 the Vikings allow.

The Giants have turned the ball over 16 times, nine fewer times than the Vikings have forced turnovers (25).

Vikings Impact Players

Kirk Cousins ​​has passed for 4,547 yards (424-for-643), with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions (267.5 yards per game).

Dalvin Cook has rushed for a team-leading 1,173 yards (69 YPG) and scored eight touchdowns. He also averages 17.4 receiving yards, grabbing 39 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns.

Justin Jefferson has been targeted 184 times and has 128 catches, leading his team with 1,809 yards (106.4 ypg) while also scoring eight touchdowns.

Danielle Hunter has 10.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 12 TFL and 65 tackles.

Over the current campaign, Eric Kendricks has totaled 137 tackles, eight TFL, and one sack and leads the team in tackles.

This season Patrick Peterson leads the team with five interceptions and has added 65 tackles, three TFL, and 15 passes defended.

Vikings: RB Kene Nwangwu: Questionable (Illness), C Garrett Bradbury: Unknown (Back), DL James Lynch: Unknown (Shoulder), LB Brian Asamoah: Unknown (Knee), S Harrison Smith: Questionable (Knee), CB Cameron Dantzler: Questionable (Ankle)

Giants Impact Players

Daniel Jones has 3,205 passing yards (200.3 per game), 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also has 708 rushing yards on 120 carries with seven touchdowns.

Saquon Barkley has taken 295 attempts for a team-leading 1,312 rushing yards (82 per game) while scoring 10 touchdowns. He’s also caught 57 passes for 338 yards (21.1 receiving yards per game).

This year Darius Slayton has 46 receptions for a team-high 724 yards (45.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Dexter Lawrence has 7.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected seven TFL and 68 tackles.

Julian Love’s 115 tackles, six TFL, one sack, and two interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

Giants: S Jason Pinnock: Unknown (Shoulder), OT Evan Neal: Unknown (Ankle), WR Isaiah Hodgins: Unknown (Ankle), WR Marcus Johnson: Unknown (Knee), OLB Azeez Ojulari: Unknown (Ankle), DL Leonard Williams: Unknown (Neck), CB Adoree’ Jackson: Unknown (Knee)

Vikings vs. Giants Stats