Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints betting odds NFL Week 4 game

The Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 4 schedule.

The Vikings are a 2.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

The Vikings are -140 on the Moneyline in the game, which will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The Saints are +120.

The over/under for the game is set at 44.5 points.

The Vikings are coming off a 28-24 win against the Detroit Lions.

The Saints lost to the Carolina Panthers, 22-14.

These teams did not play each other last season.

The NFL Week 4 game is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 am MST Sunday and can be seen on NFL Network.

