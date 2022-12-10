Minnesota Vikings Vs. Detroit Lions – Forbes Betting

Betting Matchup Preview

Game Details

Who: Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions

When: Sunday, Dec. 11 (Week 14)

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Where: Ford Field (Detroit, Michigan)

Betting Odds Summary

Spread: Vikings +1.5 (-110), Lions -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Vikings (+105), Lions (-125)

Total: Over/Under 51.5 (-110/-110)

Note: Odds are current from BetMGM Sportsbook at the time of writing and subject to change.

The Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions renew their rivalry in an NFC North Showdown in the Motor City this weekend.

Historically, the Vikings have owned the Lions, claiming an 80-40-2 advantage in the matchup. However, as we will discuss, there are several reasons to suspect a reversal in Fortune this weekend.

The visitors are 10-2 and own the second-best record in the NFL, yet enter as underdogs against the 5-7 hosts. Both teams have nearly Limitless Offensive ceilings when they are at their best but are equally known for their “off” days, which have prohibited many bettors from buying into either one of them.

Here, we will react to how the betting markets are shaping up and predict what’s to come on the gridiron this weekend.

Spread, Moneyline, Total: Vikings vs. Lions

Right off the bat, it is essential to understand that the Lions, despite being five games behind the Vikings and two games under .500, are favored at sportsbooks over a fully healthy Minnesota team. That’s because Detroit has turned things around after a sluggish start, winning four of its last five games.

Looking ahead, this weekend’s contest could ultimately be decided by the impact of Minnesota’s star receiver Justin Jefferson. The third-year pro is averaging nearly 120 receiving yards in the team’s 10 wins compared to just over 40 yards in the two losses. As Jefferson goes, so go the Vikings.

The Lions must be dialed in defensively to hold off Minnesota. While their defense has been better lately, they’re still allowing a league-worst 27.0 points per game.

Looking at the betting odds, there is no debate over which line stands out to us: the spread. We cannot justify picking against a 10-2 underdog playing a team known for disappointment and constantly finding ways to lose games.

Based on that logic, Minnesota’s Moneyline is also playable and more profitable at plus odds. The 1.5-point spread also does not cross any critical numbers (three, six, and seven), so taking the points is not as crucial.

The points total of 51.5 is very high but still more likely to go over than under, given the Offensive Talent and underwhelming defenses on both sides.

Player Prop Bets: Vikings vs. Lions

Many of the league’s most productive Offensive players will take the field in this game, but which ones are most likely to show up in the box score? Here are our picks for the best prop bets.

Dalvin Cook Anytime Touchdown Scorer (-115)

Cook has eight touchdowns on the season and has carried the rock at least 20 times in the last two weeks. He is an ever-present force on the ground that should capitalize on a Detroit defense allowing the second-most rushing touchdowns per game.

Jared Goff Over 274.5 Passing Yards (-115)

Goff is not the most consistent quarterback in the league, but he is arguably having the best season of his career. He just threw for 340 yards last week and has torched the Vikings for an average of 293 passing yards in five career games against them. With Minnesota ceding the most passing yards per game in the NFL this year (283.6), take the over.

Our Same-Game Parlay

A same-game parlay combines Picks from the same game, making it a riskier bet with a higher potential payout. Here, we have constructed a four-leg parlay for the Vikings-Lions game:

Justin Jefferson Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+100)

TJ Hockenson 5+ Receptions (-120)

Jamaal Williams 60+ Rushing Yards (-115)

Over 46.5 Total Points (-225)

Jefferson is one of the best receivers in the league and regularly torches opposing corners. The Lions are allowing the most points per game, and after a couple of recent down weeks, Jefferson should be able to find the end zone.

Our second leg is TJ Hockenson for 5+ receptions. He has beaten this total in four of five games as a member of the Vikings and is facing his former team, which should add an extra layer of motivation.

The third leg is Jamaal Williams to Rush for 60 or more yards. He has hit this total in three of his last five games and fell one yard short in one of those contests. He also ran for 87 yards when the two teams met in Week 3 – his second-highest total of the season.

The final leg is over 46.5 total points. We like the standard over, but bringing the line down gives us more room for error.

Our parlay has combined odds of +825, meaning a winning $100 wager would return $825 in profits and your original stake back.