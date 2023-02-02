Minnesota United Power Soccer Team Takes on the Phoenix Invitational

Minnesota United’s power soccer team recently had the amazing opportunity to compete in the Phoenix Rising Invitational Power Soccer Tournament. This tournament raised the stakes for these young Athletes who not only had a whole new level of competition but also had a chance to participate in their first out-of-state tournament representing MNUFC. Powered by our First Team Sponsor, Allina Health, this team is showing up in a big way for themselves, for Minnesota United, and for power soccer as a whole.

The Phoenix Rising Tournament brought in teams from the Presidents and Champions divisions, creating a higher level of competition for our Loons, who according to coaches Katie Kinsey and Tom Gordon, rose to the occasion and fared very well. In an interview with CBS, Kinsey stated, “All the teams we played in Phoenix were a couple of conferences higher than we are…for us to be able to play that well together is a really good sign for us.”

The stronger and more experienced opponents provided the perfect litmus test for the MNUFC power soccer team who fought hard through each game. Both coaches were particularly impressed with the team during their match against the highly competitive Canadian team, Juni Sport. “It was the most aggressive match we have ever played, and we again proved to ourselves and others just how good we can be and will be in the future,” said Gordon.

This step forward the team took with this tournament is exciting for the coaches, families, and most importantly, the players, who are now that much closer to competing at their dream levels. Gordon is hopeful that the team will continue to participate in this tournament for years to come, and sees its potential to develop into an even bigger event, especially with the 2026 FIFA World Cup being hosted in North America.

Above all else, Gordon said the support the team got was overwhelming. “I would be remiss if I did not mention the support, encouragement, and dedication the families clearly demonstrated this past week,” said Gordon. “Every player had family members with them, all decked out in MNUFC apparel and enthusiastically cheering…MNUFC-MNUFC-MNUFC…GO LOONS!!“

Although still on the ground floor, the Minnesota United power soccer team is already demonstrating a strong presence on and off the court. The building blocks for a brighter future are being set, and the Loons are beginning to assert themselves within the power soccer world. It is very exciting to think about the great things to come with this extremely talented group of athletes.