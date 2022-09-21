Minnesota United, MLS WORKS, US Soccer Foundation, Musco Lighting and Hmong Lee USA Unveil Mini-Pitch at the Community School of Excellence

Minnesota United, in partnership with MLS Works, the US Soccer Foundation, Musco Lighting and Hmong Lee USA announced today the unveiling of a brand new mini-pitch for the Community School of Excellence, a Hmong Language and Culture School. The pitch will live at their main campus located at Larpenteur Avenue in Saint Paul.

This is the fourth community pitch Minnesota United has built, alongside MLS WORKS and the US Soccer Foundation. The Community School of Excellence was selected as the site with the help of Hmong Lee USA and Musco in an effort to make the game of soccer more accessible to different neighborhoods, provide high-quality resources to our community and highlight the robust diverse communities in the Twin Cities.

“We’re thrilled to open this mini-pitch at the Community School of Excellence,” said Ed Foster-Simeon, President & CEO of the US Soccer Foundation. “Through the creation of mini-pitches like this one, more children from underserved communities can benefit from all our game has to offer and connect with trained and caring coach-mentors who can change the trajectory of their lives.”

The Twin Cities has one of the highest Hmong populations in the United States, with soccer being the most popular sport played. The Community School of Excellence focuses on developing global-minded leaders through high academic standards and real-life experiences. The other three mini-pitches are located in the Mt. Airy, West 7th and Hamline neighborhoods. In addition to the mini-pitch, MNUFC is donating brand new soccer balls and the US Soccer Foundation is donating jerseys to the school.

“We are beyond Grateful for this Incredible gift to our school. Quality of life through a child’s eyes is exemplified through fun,” said Community School of Excellence Chief Administration Officer Kazoua Kong-Thao. “The mini-pitch and the generosity of the wonderful partners involved will inspire play, teach sportsmanship, and foster teamwork and community. This is not only a game changer, but a life changer for our kids, our community, and the neighborhood.”

“Hmong Lee USA, Inc. is proud to be a part of this project,” said Lee Khoua C Sayaxang, Hmong Lee USA, Inc. President. “Together, our community can achieve so much.”

“Musco’s commitment to empowerment within diverse communities added another chapter with the mini-pitch installation at the Community School of Excellence,” said Assistant Treasury Manager for Musco Lighting Choua Sayaxang. “It is the first mini-pitch to be installed with the Hmong community; a group that first immigrated to the US in the late 1970’s. The St. Paul/Twin Cities area has one of the largest Hmong populations with over 75,000 people. With soccer being the most popular sport among the Hmong, this was the perfect partnership opportunity. The pitch will be used by all including youth and adults. Musco is proud to participate in supporting CSE, the Hmong, and their commitment to providing life-learning opportunities for their community. We are grateful to all the partners for making this possible, including CSE who opened their doors and allowed us to bring a mini-pitch to their school and community.”

Professional soccer has been a part of Minnesota for over four decades and Minnesota United is at the forefront of growing the game at all levels. From the first team, to the front office to the player pathway to our work throughout the Twin Cities, the club’s goal remains the same: to promote soccer, the world’s game, and through it inspire and unite our community. We’ll accomplish this through a culture built on accountability, respect, excellence and honesty and by creating a fan experience and connection to the community second to none. In 2022, MNUFC returns to the pitch for its sixth season in MLS. Follow Minnesota United’s social channels and check our website at mnufc.com for regular updates on the club.

Major League Soccer is dedicated to addressing important social issues and improving communities where we live and play our games. Through MLS WORKS, the League’s social responsibility platform, Major League Soccer and its Clubs seek to enrich the lives of those in need across the United States and Canada. MLS WORKS executes national programs and Legacy projects, charitable giving campaigns, and undertakes various initiatives that enrich and educate our youth, create sustainable communities and promote inclusion at all levels of the game.

About US Soccer Foundation:

The US Soccer Foundation’s programs are the national model for sports-based youth development in underserved communities. Since its founding in 1994, the Foundation has established programs proven to help children embrace an active and healthy lifestyle while nurturing their personal growth beyond sports. Its cost-effective, high-impact initiatives offer safe environments where kids and communities thrive. Headquartered in Washington, DC, the US Soccer Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) organization.

About Community School of Excellence:

Community School of Excellence (CSE) was founded in 2007 by a group of dedicated parents and community members. CSE is a PreK-12 public charter Hmong language and culture school whose mission is to develop global-minded leaders through high academic standards and real-life experiences. CSE’s vision is a Catalyst for academic transformation. CSE provides students with opportunities to learn about themselves and others, including: the rich culture and language of the Hmong people, reading and writing in English, Hmong, and Mandarin Chinese, technology and web-based learning, interactive classes and literacy instruction in all content areas. For more information please visit www.csemn.org.

Since 1976, Musco Lighting has led the world in the design and manufacture of sports and large area lighting solutions. The company has pioneered lighting systems that enhance the venue and its purpose, are sensitive to the environment, and are cost-effective to own and operate. Musco has been engineering systems around the LED for more than a decade, and has designed permanent and temporary solutions for everything from Little League® fields to the Olympic Games. The company has earned awards including an Emmy for the quality of its lighting in television broadcasts and a Technical Academy Award for movie lighting. Musco’s global team of experts partner with customers to plan, complete, and maintain a trouble-free solution for their facilities.