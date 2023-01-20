Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
The Toronto Raptors (20-25) take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-24) on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Matchup airs on BSNX and SportsNet. Below you’ll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Raptors
Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Raptors
- The Raptors score only 3.4 fewer points per game (112.2) than the Timberwolves allow (115.6).
- When Toronto totals more than 115.6 points, it is 11-4.
- When Minnesota gives up fewer than 112.2 points, it is 15-4.
- The Timberwolves score just 3.0 more points per game (115.1) than the Raptors give up (112.1).
- Minnesota has put together a 15-11 record in games it scores more than 112.1 points.
- Toronto is 18-13 when it gives up fewer than 115.1 points.
- This season, the Raptors have a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% lower than the 46.6% of shots the Timberwolves’ opponents have hit.
- Toronto has a 10-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.
- This season, Minnesota has a 14-10 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 48.8% from the field.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Pascal Siakam leads active Raptors players in scoring, tallying 25.5 points per game to go with 8.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists.
- Scottie Barnes adds 15.4 points, 4.7 assists and 7.1 rebounds per outing. Fred VanVleet puts up 18.7 points, 6.3 assists and 4.4 rebounds a game.
- The Raptors get 2.9 three-pointers per game out of VanVleet.
- OG Anunoby averages 2.1 steals per game, while Christian Koloko has 1.1 blocks per contest.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- This season, Anthony Edwards scores 23.7 points per game and adds 6.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.
- D’Angelo Russell adds 17.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game to the team’s Offensive output, while Rudy Gobert averages 13.3 points, 11.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game.
- Edwards knocks down 2.5 three-pointers per game.
- Edwards averages 1.7 steals per game, and Gobert collects 1.3 blocks per game.
Raptors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
1/10/2023
|
Hornets
|
W 132-120
|
Mold
|
1/12/2023
|
Hornets
|
W 124-114
|
Mold
|
1/14/2023
|
Hawks
|
L 114-103
|
Mold
|
1/16/2023
|
Knicks
|
W 123-121
|
Away
|
1/17/2023
|
Bucks
|
L 130-122
|
Away
|
1/19/2023
|
Timberwolves
|
–
|
Away
|
1/21/2023
|
Celtics
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/22/2023
|
Knicks
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/25/2023
|
Kings
|
–
|
Away
|
1/27/2023
|
Warriors
|
–
|
Away
|
1/28/2023
|
Trail Blazers
|
–
|
Away
Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
1/11/2023
|
Pistons
|
L 135-118
|
Away
|
1/13/2023
|
Sun
|
W 121-116
|
Mold
|
1/14/2023
|
Cavaliers
|
W 110-102
|
Mold
|
1/16/2023
|
Jazz
|
L 126-125
|
Mold
|
1/18/2023
|
Nuggets
|
L 122-118
|
Away
|
1/19/2023
|
Raptors
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/21/2023
|
Rockets
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/23/2023
|
Rockets
|
–
|
Away
|
1/25/2023
|
Pelicans
|
–
|
Away
|
1/27/2023
|
Grizzlies
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/28/2023
|
Kings
|
–
|
Mold
How to watch the Toronto Raptors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more
Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy:
- Roku: Press the home button on the remote. Go to streaming channels and go to Search Channels. Type in Fubo, select Add channel, press OK, sign in and watch.
- Apple TV: Go to the app store from the home screen, search for Fubo, download the Fubo TV app, sign in and watch.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: Use the main menu on your Fire TV to search for the Fubo app. Select Get or the shopping cart icon to start your download, sign in, and watch.
- Google Chromecast: Press the Assistant button on your remote or select Search on the home screen. Say or type the name of the app you want to install. Select Install, sign in and watch.
- Samsung Smart TV: Press the Home button on your remote and navigate to Apps. Search for and select the Fubo app, press the Select button, then move to the detailed information screen. Select Install, and open. Sign in and watch.
.