Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Toronto Raptors (20-25) take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-24) on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Matchup airs on BSNX and SportsNet. Below you’ll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Raptors

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Raptors

The Raptors score only 3.4 fewer points per game (112.2) than the Timberwolves allow (115.6).

When Toronto totals more than 115.6 points, it is 11-4.

When Minnesota gives up fewer than 112.2 points, it is 15-4.

The Timberwolves score just 3.0 more points per game (115.1) than the Raptors give up (112.1).

Minnesota has put together a 15-11 record in games it scores more than 112.1 points.

Toronto is 18-13 when it gives up fewer than 115.1 points.

This season, the Raptors have a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% lower than the 46.6% of shots the Timberwolves’ opponents have hit.

Toronto has a 10-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.

This season, Minnesota has a 14-10 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 48.8% from the field.

Raptors Players to Watch

Pascal Siakam leads active Raptors players in scoring, tallying 25.5 points per game to go with 8.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists.

Scottie Barnes adds 15.4 points, 4.7 assists and 7.1 rebounds per outing. Fred VanVleet puts up 18.7 points, 6.3 assists and 4.4 rebounds a game.

The Raptors get 2.9 three-pointers per game out of VanVleet.

OG Anunoby averages 2.1 steals per game, while Christian Koloko has 1.1 blocks per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

This season, Anthony Edwards scores 23.7 points per game and adds 6.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.

D’Angelo Russell adds 17.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game to the team’s Offensive output, while Rudy Gobert averages 13.3 points, 11.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game.

Edwards knocks down 2.5 three-pointers per game.

Edwards averages 1.7 steals per game, and Gobert collects 1.3 blocks per game.

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/10/2023 Hornets W 132-120 Mold 1/12/2023 Hornets W 124-114 Mold 1/14/2023 Hawks L 114-103 Mold 1/16/2023 Knicks W 123-121 Away 1/17/2023 Bucks L 130-122 Away 1/19/2023 Timberwolves – Away 1/21/2023 Celtics – Mold 1/22/2023 Knicks – Mold 1/25/2023 Kings – Away 1/27/2023 Warriors – Away 1/28/2023 Trail Blazers – Away

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/11/2023 Pistons L 135-118 Away 1/13/2023 Sun W 121-116 Mold 1/14/2023 Cavaliers W 110-102 Mold 1/16/2023 Jazz L 126-125 Mold 1/18/2023 Nuggets L 122-118 Away 1/19/2023 Raptors – Mold 1/21/2023 Rockets – Mold 1/23/2023 Rockets – Away 1/25/2023 Pelicans – Away 1/27/2023 Grizzlies – Mold 1/28/2023 Kings – Mold

How to watch the Toronto Raptors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more

Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy: