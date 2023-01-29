Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Sacramento Kings (27-20) aim to continue a three-game road win streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (26-25) on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Kings

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Kings

The 119.7 points per game the Kings average are just 4.6 more points than the Timberwolves allow (115.1).

When Sacramento puts up more than 115.1 points, it is 23-6.

When Minnesota allows fewer than 119.7 points, it is 22-12.

The Timberwolves’ 115.1 points per game are just 1.5 fewer points than the 116.6 the Kings give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 116.6 points, Minnesota is 11-9.

Sacramento is 18-7 when it allows fewer than 115.1 points.

The Kings make 49.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).

In games Sacramento shoots better than 46.6% from the field, it is 24-11 overall.

The Timberwolves have shot at a 49.2% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 48.8% shooting opponents of the Kings have averaged.

Minnesota is 16-10 when it shoots better than 48.8% from the field.

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis has a statline of 18.4 points, 12.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game.

De’Aaron Fox puts up 23.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.

Kevin Huerter leads active Kings in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Huerter averages 1.1 steals per game, while Keegan Murray swats 0.6 shots per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards averages 24.5 points per game, while also grabbing 6.0 rebounds and racking up 4.5 assists per game.

D’Angelo Russell also contributes 17.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game, with Rudy Gobert adding 13.3 points, 11.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game.

Edwards is consistent from distance with 2.7 made Threes per game.

Edwards averages 1.7 steals per game, and Gobert collects 1.4 blocks per game.

Kings Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/18/2023 Lakers W 116-111 Away 1/20/2023 Thunder W 118-113 Mold 1/21/2023 76ers L 129-127 Mold 1/23/2023 Grizzlies W 133-100 Mold 1/25/2023 Raptors L 113-95 Mold 1/28/2023 Timberwolves – Away 1/30/2023 Timberwolves – Away 2/1/2023 Spurs – Away 2/3/2023 Pacers – Away 2/5/2023 Pelicans – Away 2/6/2023 Rockets – Away

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/19/2023 Raptors W 128-126 Mold 1/21/2023 Rockets W 113-104 Mold 1/23/2023 Rockets L 119-114 Away 1/25/2023 Pelicans W 111-102 Away 1/27/2023 Grizzlies W 111-100 Mold 1/28/2023 Kings – Mold 1/30/2023 Kings – Mold 2/1/2023 Warriors – Mold 2/3/2023 Magic – Mold 2/5/2023 Nuggets – Mold 2/7/2023 Nuggets – Away

How to watch the Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more

