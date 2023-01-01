Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Detroit Pistons (9-29) will visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (16-20) after losing three road games in a row. The Matchup tips at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 31, 2022. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Pistons

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Pistons

The Timberwolves put up 114.7 points per game, just 4.2 fewer points than the 118.9 the Pistons allow.

When Minnesota totals more than 118.9 points, it is 6-3.

Detroit is 6-8 when allowing fewer than 114.7 points.

The Pistons’ 111.6 points per game are only 4.3 fewer points than the 115.9 the Timberwolves give up to opponents.

Detroit is 6-6 when it scores more than 115.9 points.

Minnesota’s record is 11-4 when it allows fewer than 111.6 points.

This season, the Timberwolves have a 49.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 48.8% of shots the Pistons’ opponents have hit.

In games Minnesota shoots higher than 48.8% from the field, it is 9-8 overall.

Detroit has compiled a 6-9 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.0% from the field.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Timberwolves this season is Anthony Edwards (among active players), who averages 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game.

Rudy Gobert adds 13.8 points, 0.9 assists and 12.0 rebounds per matchup. D’Angelo Russell puts up 16.8 points, 6.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Edwards makes more Threes per game than any other (active) member of the Timberwolves, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.

Edwards averages 1.8 steals per game, while Gobert swats 1.3 shots per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

Bojan Bogdanovic averages 20.6 points per game. He also collects 3.6 rebounds and dishes out 2.5 assists per game.

Killian Hayes adds 9.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game to the team’s offensive output, while Jalen Duren puts up 7.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.

Bogdanovic is reliable from deep with 2.4 made Threes per game.

Hayes averages 1.1 steals per game, and Duren records 0.8 blocks per game.

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/21/2022 Mavericks L 104-99 Mold 12/23/2022 Celtics L 121-109 Away 12/26/2022 Heat L 113-110 Away 12/28/2022 Pelicans L 119-118 Away 12/30/2022 Bucks L 123-114 Away 12/31/2022 Pistons – Mold 1/2/2023 Nuggets – Mold 1/4/2023 Trail Blazers – Mold 1/6/2023 Clippers – Mold 1/8/2023 Rockets – Away 1/11/2023 Pistons – Away

Pistons Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/21/2022 76ers L 113-93 Away 12/23/2022 Hawks L 130-105 Away 12/26/2022 Clippers L 142-131 Mold 12/28/2022 Magic W 121-101 Mold 12/30/2022 Bulls L 132-118 Away 12/31/2022 Timberwolves – Away 1/2/2023 Trail Blazers – Away 1/4/2023 Warriors – Away 1/6/2023 Spurs – Away 1/8/2023 76ers – Mold 1/10/2023 76ers – Away

How to watch the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Detroit Pistons Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more

Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy: