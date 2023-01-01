Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
The Detroit Pistons (9-29) will visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (16-20) after losing three road games in a row. The Matchup tips at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 31, 2022. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Pistons
Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Pistons
- The Timberwolves put up 114.7 points per game, just 4.2 fewer points than the 118.9 the Pistons allow.
- When Minnesota totals more than 118.9 points, it is 6-3.
- Detroit is 6-8 when allowing fewer than 114.7 points.
- The Pistons’ 111.6 points per game are only 4.3 fewer points than the 115.9 the Timberwolves give up to opponents.
- Detroit is 6-6 when it scores more than 115.9 points.
- Minnesota’s record is 11-4 when it allows fewer than 111.6 points.
- This season, the Timberwolves have a 49.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 48.8% of shots the Pistons’ opponents have hit.
- In games Minnesota shoots higher than 48.8% from the field, it is 9-8 overall.
- Detroit has compiled a 6-9 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.0% from the field.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Timberwolves this season is Anthony Edwards (among active players), who averages 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game.
- Rudy Gobert adds 13.8 points, 0.9 assists and 12.0 rebounds per matchup. D’Angelo Russell puts up 16.8 points, 6.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.
- Edwards makes more Threes per game than any other (active) member of the Timberwolves, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
- Edwards averages 1.8 steals per game, while Gobert swats 1.3 shots per contest.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Bojan Bogdanovic averages 20.6 points per game. He also collects 3.6 rebounds and dishes out 2.5 assists per game.
- Killian Hayes adds 9.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game to the team’s offensive output, while Jalen Duren puts up 7.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.
- Bogdanovic is reliable from deep with 2.4 made Threes per game.
- Hayes averages 1.1 steals per game, and Duren records 0.8 blocks per game.
Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/21/2022
|
Mavericks
|
L 104-99
|
Mold
|
12/23/2022
|
Celtics
|
L 121-109
|
Away
|
12/26/2022
|
Heat
|
L 113-110
|
Away
|
12/28/2022
|
Pelicans
|
L 119-118
|
Away
|
12/30/2022
|
Bucks
|
L 123-114
|
Away
|
12/31/2022
|
Pistons
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/2/2023
|
Nuggets
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/4/2023
|
Trail Blazers
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/6/2023
|
Clippers
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/8/2023
|
Rockets
|
–
|
Away
|
1/11/2023
|
Pistons
|
–
|
Away
Pistons Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/21/2022
|
76ers
|
L 113-93
|
Away
|
12/23/2022
|
Hawks
|
L 130-105
|
Away
|
12/26/2022
|
Clippers
|
L 142-131
|
Mold
|
12/28/2022
|
Magic
|
W 121-101
|
Mold
|
12/30/2022
|
Bulls
|
L 132-118
|
Away
|
12/31/2022
|
Timberwolves
|
–
|
Away
|
1/2/2023
|
Trail Blazers
|
–
|
Away
|
1/4/2023
|
Warriors
|
–
|
Away
|
1/6/2023
|
Spurs
|
–
|
Away
|
1/8/2023
|
76ers
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/10/2023
|
76ers
|
–
|
Away
How to watch the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Detroit Pistons Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more
Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy:
- Roku: Press the home button on the remote. Go to streaming channels and go to Search Channels. Type in Fubo, select Add channel, press OK, sign in and watch.
- Apple TV: Go to the app store from the home screen, search for Fubo, download the Fubo TV app, sign in and watch.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: Use the main menu on your Fire TV to search for the Fubo app. Select Get or the shopping cart icon to start your download, sign in, and watch.
- Google Chromecast: Press the Assistant button on your remote or select Search on the home screen. Say or type the name of the app you want to install. Select Install, sign in and watch.
- Samsung Smart TV: Press the Home button on your remote and navigate to Apps. Search for and select the Fubo app, press the Select button, then move to the detailed information screen. Select Install, and open. Sign in and watch.
.