Minnesota Timberwolves President Of Basketball Operations Issues Statement After Anthony Edwards’ Homophobic Comments: “The Timberwolves Are Committed To Being An Inclusive And Welcoming Organization”

Anthony Edwards landed himself in hot water yesterday after posting a video on Instagram where he was using homophobic language and anti-gay slurs while recording a group of men with his phone. While Edwards was quick to delete the video, everyone saw what he had said and there were plenty of people resharing that video on social media even after Edwards deleted it.

The young Timberwolves star has already issued an Apology for what he had done but many have called it a Hollow Apology as Edwards tried to get away from the heat of the Criticism he was receiving. The situation is still being talked about and even the Wolves have had to step in.

President of Basketball Operations, Tim Connelly, ended up releasing a statement in which he said the organization was disappointed in what Edwards said as the Wolves are committed to being an inclusive organization. They further apologized on Ant’s behalf as well.

Is Anthony Edwards Going To Struggle To Move Past This?

We have seen many athletes get into controversies for their less-than-ideal viewpoints and Edwards is just the latest in a long list of them. What he said may have come out of ignorance and not hate towards the LGBTQ+ community, but it is very hard to excuse that language coming from an adult who not only said it but then uploaded the video on his Instagram.

Ant is looking primed for a breakout season with the Wolves and the young star is shaping up to be one of the league’s future stars. It’s unlikely that he faced more consequences beyond the apologies that he and the Wolves had to issue.

Hopefully, Edwards can at least go through sensitivity training and make a gesture of goodwill that shows he understands his mistake. He is a future star in the NBA and having something like this haunt him can affect his marketability in the eyes of the league.