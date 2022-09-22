Minnesota State off to a solid start in 2022

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) – The Minnesota State Women’s soccer team is rolling with a five-game unbeaten streak after taking down Crookston 7-0 on Sunday.

Any time a team averages over three goals per game, there’s a good chance that wins and draws are easy to come by. After seven match-ups this year, that’s the case for Minnesota State. The team’s only blemish on the season came in game two of the year, a 1-0 loss to Central Oklahoma. A 5-1-1 record is a solid start considering the tough set of games to begin the 2022 campaign.

“I think this year we just have never given up. We always keep pushing until the end, and we really fight for each other which has allowed us to win and tie a lot of our games so far,” said Maille Mathis, sophomore midfielder.

The Mavericks certainly didn’t give up against NSIC Rival Bemidji State on Friday. Minnesota State fell behind 1-0 early on in the second half, but netted an equalizer in the final moments of the game to pick up the draw.

It was the second time this year that the purple and gold have scored a go-ahead or equalizing goal in the final 10 minutes of a game, the first coming against the previously top-ranked Grand Valley State in a 1-0 Mavericks win.

“I definitely think that it’s just an overall team effort every game. It’s us knowing that when things don’t go our way, we’ve got to keep fighting and battling until we get the result that we want,” said Mali Seran, senior midfielder.

Leading the team in goals this year is senior Jenny Vetter with five. Allie Williams has found the back of the net four times, while Mathis is third on the team with three goals.

The team can score goals in a hurry. In four of the Mavericks’ seven games this year, the Squad put up at least three goals, including six and seven-goal performances against Wayne State and Minnesota Crookston.

“We just talked today about being known as a high-powered Offensive team. We don’t like getting shutout or held to one goal. For us, it’s a mission every single game to put up as many as we can,” Head Coach Brian Bahl said.

After being on the road for five of the first seven games, Minnesota State returns home this weekend for match-ups against Minnesota State-Moorhead and Northern State.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.