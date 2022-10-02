Minnesota State Gave Up Late Goal Falling to OSU 5-4 – Minnesota State University

Next Game: at Minnesota Duluth 10/7/2022 | 6:00 p.m October 07 (Fri) / 6:00 p.m at Minnesota Duluth History

Mankato, Minn.— Minnesota State held the lead for 41:58 in this afternoon’s contest as a result of productive Rushes and Fantastic goaltending from senior Alexa Berg . OSU applied pressure all game which paid off in the final few minutes of play.

OSU’s Sofie Lundin put up the first marker for the Buckeyes at the 5:17 mark of the first period. After Lundin’s goal, the Buckeyes fell back on their heels as the Mavericks came storming back seeing a barrage of shots. Anna Wilgren was the first Maverick to rip one passed OSU goaltender Amanda Thiele to tie the game just before the Midway point of the period on the power play.

The Mavericks kept the pressure and the No. 1 Buckeyes had no answers. MSU’s passing game was pristine in the opening period which made way for a pair of Madison Mashuga and Claire Butorac goals that put OSU in Uncharted territory letting up three goals in the first period.

At the start of the second, the physicality was on full display. OSU’s Kenzie Hauswirth was a prime example has she fought through a pair of MSU Defenders lifting her shot over the shoulder of Berg to keep the Buckeyes within striking distance with the only goal of the second period at 9:28.

The Mavericks got a hot start out of the second intermission Madison Mashuga and Brooke Bryant teamed up on a two-on-one resulting in Bryant tipping in Mashuga’s perfect pass getting back the Mavericks two goal cushion at 4-2 at the 2:18 mark of the third.

At the Midpoint of the third period, Ohio States’ Madison Bizal popped that cushion sneaking a shot by Berg to again keep the Buckeyes in striking distance at the 11:32 mark of the third period.

In the dying minutes of the third, OSU took over the pace of play resulting in a lopsided third period shot count 16-3. Within the last five minutes of play, the Buckeyes’ Jennifer Gardiner and Gabby Rosenthal put the team on their back powering two goals passed Berg to take the lead with a minuscule 1:35 on the clock.

OSU outshot the Mavericks 46-21 and stole a win against MSU to keep the Mavericks winless on the young season. The Mavericks travel to Duluth next Friday to take on the Bulldogs at 6:00 pm