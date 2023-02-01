Minnesota State Football Adds 28 During Signing Day – Minnesota State University

MANKATO, Minn. — Minnesota State head football Coach Todd Hoffner has announced that 28 student-athletes will join the Maverick football team this fall.

All signings are contingent upon admission to MSU and compliance with NCAA rules, including certification by the NCAA Eligibility Center.

This year’s recruiting class features 28 student-athletes from five different states including Minnesota (11), Wisconsin (7), Iowa (5), Illinois (4) and Nebraska (1).

“As a program we have definitely enticed some special people, students & athletes to represent the Mavericks in the future,” Hoffner said. “The staff worked diligently to identify, solicit and secure some of the midwest’s finest. We signed a full class that meets our annual needs of exceptional Athletes with size, speed, strength and power. Almost half of these young men have the ability to play both ways.”

“The adage of luck and linemen never gets old. We are excited for this year’s elite group of high school student-athletes who have committed to join the Herd. The Offensive linemen and defensive linemen in this group are outstanding. We look forward to spring football practice beginning shortly after spring break and culminating with our annual spring game and Pigskin BBQ at 1:00 pm, on April 22!”

Minnesota State finished its 2022 season with a 10-3 record as it advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Since 2008, the Mavericks have won eight NSIC Regular Season Championships and 10 NSIC South Division Championships.

