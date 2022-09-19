Minnesota Soccer Falls 2-0 to Concordia-St. Paul, 7-0 to Minnesota State – Crookston Times

The University of Minnesota Crookston Women’s soccer team allowed a goal in each half as they fell 2-0 to Concordia University-St. Paul Friday, September 16 at the UMN Crookston Soccer Field. The Golden Eagles generated three shots in the second half and had chances, but were unable to secure the equalizer before the Golden Bears scored their second goal of the afternoon.

Minnesota Crookston falls to 1-5-0 (0-3-0 NSIC) with the loss. Concordia- St. Paul improved to 2-3-1 (2-1-0 NSIC). The Golden Bears have won the last five matches in the series.

Concordia-St. Paul Struck first in the seventh minute when Sammy Ponsonby placed one from distance off a nice pass from Abby Kloiber that came off a header on the throw in from Nikki Anderson.

The Golden Eagles had several chances early in the second Stanza but were unable to put them away. The Golden Bears widened the gap to 2-0 in the 77th minute when Katie Anderson scored off a set piece as she put away a ball off a great corner kick from Sophie Pawlyshyn.

Concordia-St. Paul had 21 shots, with 11 on goal. Minnesota Crookston finished with four shots, one on goal. The Golden Bears had eight corner kicks, while UMN Crookston had four. Minnesota Crookston was led by two shots from Abby Fettinger (So., F, White Bear Lake, Minn.). Jenna Custer (Fr., MF, Queen Creek, Ariz.) and Sarah Burgum (Fr., F, Mandan, ND) each added one shot apiece.

The Golden Bears were led by four shots from Katie Anderson. Corynn Grabau added three shots.

Kathryn Brainerd (Sr., GK, Corcoran, Minn.) finished with nine saves in goal for Minnesota Crookston. Brainerd allowed two goals.

Ashlyn Waldon got the win in net for Concordia-St. Paul with a clean sheet and no saves. Jessi Jordan played the second half and also put up a clean sheet with one save.

Sunday, the University of Minnesota Crookston soccer team fell 7-0 to #16 Minnesota State University. at the UMN Crookston Soccer Field. The Golden Eagles tested Minnesota State early and were down just 2-0 at the half, but the Mavericks scored two goals in the first five minutes and had five tallies in the second stanza.

The Golden Eagles fell to 1-6-0 (04-0 NSIC) with the loss. Minnesota State improved to 5-1-1 (3-0-1 NSIC).

Minnesota State had seven players score Sunday. The Mavericks were guided by one goal and one assist from Natalie Thoen. Olivia Thoen, Allie Williams, Rachel Luedtke, Louisa Shromoff, Maille Mathis, and Mali Seran accounted for goals for the Mavericks. Minnesota State had 29 shots, with 13 shots on goal.

Minnesota Crookston notched five shots. Madelyn Teplansky (Jr., MF, Apple Valley, Calif.) finished with two shots. Uda Kimba (Fr., D/MF, Rock Island, Ill.), Abby Fettinger (So., F, White Bear Lake, Minn.), and Morgan Laplante (Sr., F, De Soto, Kan.) added shots for the Golden Eagles.

Mackenzie Rath had the clean sheet and the win in 63:20 in net. Ava Blackney played the final 26:40.

Kathryn Brainerd (Sr., GK, Corcoran, Minn.) had six saves and seven goals allowed.

Minnesota Crookston had a strong chance in the 12th minute from Laplante, which was placed just slightly over the net. Their best opportunity of the game came from Teplansky, as it just hit the crossbar and bounced off.

The Golden Eagles hit the road to face Wayne State College Friday, September 23 at 3 pm in Wayne, Neb. UMN Crookston will be on the road for the next four games.