Minnesota safety Jalen Glaze not listed on the Gopher Football roster

With the Gopher Football regular season now concluded, we’re going to start to see some roster turnover with the transfer Portal opening for FBS players on December 5th. It appears things may have started early as third-year safety Jalen Glaze is no longer listed on Minnesota’s online roster. Glaze had appeared in 10 games for Minnesota this season, but was not present today in Madison. The Florida native also appeared in 13 games in ’21 on special teams, and then four games in the 2020 season, again on special teams.

We’ll see if Glaze’s name shows up in the Portal on the 5th, or if he posts anything on social media prior to that.

