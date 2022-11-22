Minnesota native Ken Mauer suing NBA over vaccine mandate

Minnesota native Kenny Mauer is one of three former NBA referees suing the league on a claim that they were suspended or fired for failing to follow the NBA’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate despite requesting religious and/or medical exemptions.

“I just think it’s time that people find out how ridiculous some of these reasons are for denying these exemptions. I’ve been a Catholic and a Christian since I was born,” Mauer said Tuesday on WCCO-AM 830. “I never thought that having a faith in our Lord Jesus Christ would prevent me from Refereeing NBA basketball games but it has.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button