Minnesota HS basketball team refuses to play due to reinstatement of opposing coach who used racial slur

A Minnesota high school boys basketball game will not tip off as scheduled on Friday after Eden Prairie head Coach David Flom was reinstated from suspension for using a racial slur while speaking to his team.

North St. Paul’s players decided unanimously not to play against Flom’s team on Friday.

Head Coach Cornelius Gilleylen said that it was the players who led the meeting that led to the consensus. “They just came to a united decision, a united front,” Gilleylen said on The Morning News With Vineeta Sawkar.

“The issue came up with the players in a sense of being in an uncomfortable situation, an uncomfortable environment, and just coming together having a conversation about everything that has happened over the course of the week.”

Flom was suspended in December after a complaint was made against him. While the school did not confirm the nature of the complaint, a letter circulated in his support. It said that the Coach read a racial slur aloud during a team Classroom session with players and coaches that was aimed to discuss responsible social media usage.

Eden Prairie announced that the Coach had been reinstated via Twitter on Monday. The district also released a statement concluding its investigation. It reads, in part:

“While state law governing information about employees does not allow us to release any further information at this time, we appreciate everyone’s understanding of the importance of conducting a thorough investigation. We listened to multiple perspectives, and hope some learning comes out of this difficult time.”

His return was reportedly met with a standing ovation on Tuesday when he was introduced before his first game back, a 112-71 loss to sixth-ranked Wayzata.

“I know the harm I have caused and, thankfully, I got to start that process when I got in front of the players and genuinely shared how regretful I was for my mistake,” Flom told local reporters after the loss. “I’d love to be part of any discussions going forward, from an education standpoint and for my own learning. I’ve changed in terms of my Grace and being judgmental.”

Gilleylen said that he and his athletes have dealt with racist remarks in the past. “It’s just a life experience now that we have to deal with, adapt and adjust”

Details are still being determined regarding how the missed game will affect the team’s record. “It’s still kind of premature right now, all of those details are still to come,” Gilleylen said.

Instead of the game against Eden Prairie, North St. Paul will have practice on Friday. On Saturday, the team will watch the Minnesota Timberwolves host the Sacramento Kings as a team bonding event.

Then, the team will direct all of their focus to preparing for a conference game on Tuesday.