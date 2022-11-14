MINNESOTA HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL AWARDS ANNOUNCED

The Minnesota High School Volleyball Coaches Association has released its end-of-the-season awards and several area teams and individuals received post-season honors. The list is below –

Section Coaches of the Year –

Section 8A – Stacy Dahl – Badger-Greenbush-Middle River

Section 8AA – Megan Askegaard – Barnesville

Section 8AAA – Lynnsey Machakaire – Detroit Lakes

ALL-STATE AWARDS

Class A –

Cassie Dahl – Badger-Greenbush-Middle River

Jade Reese – Badger-Greenbush-Middle River

Class AA –

Madison Carsten – Wadena-Deer Creek

CLASS AAA-

Jalynn Gunderson – Detroit Lakes

Ava Jones – Detroit Lakes



ACADEMIC TEAM AWARDS –





GOLD (3.75 – 4.00 GPA)

Alexandria

Bagley

Barnesville

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River

Bemidji

Blackduck

Climax-Fisher

Crookston

Detroit Lakes

East Grand Forks

Fertile-Beltrami

Frazee

Kittson County Central

Moorhead

Pelican Rapids

Please

Red Lake County Central

Red Lake Falls

Roseau

Sacred Heart

Stephen-Argyle

Thief River Falls

Win-E-Mac

SILVER (3.50-3.74)

Ada-Borup-West

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton

Fosston

Goodridge/Grygla

Lake of the Woods

Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal

Northern Freeze

Staples-Motley

Wadena-Deer Creek