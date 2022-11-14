MINNESOTA HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL AWARDS ANNOUNCED
The Minnesota High School Volleyball Coaches Association has released its end-of-the-season awards and several area teams and individuals received post-season honors. The list is below –
Section Coaches of the Year –
Section 8A – Stacy Dahl – Badger-Greenbush-Middle River
Section 8AA – Megan Askegaard – Barnesville
Section 8AAA – Lynnsey Machakaire – Detroit Lakes
ALL-STATE AWARDS
Class A –
Cassie Dahl – Badger-Greenbush-Middle River
Jade Reese – Badger-Greenbush-Middle River
Class AA –
Madison Carsten – Wadena-Deer Creek
CLASS AAA-
Jalynn Gunderson – Detroit Lakes
Ava Jones – Detroit Lakes
ACADEMIC TEAM AWARDS –
GOLD (3.75 – 4.00 GPA)
Alexandria
Bagley
Barnesville
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River
Bemidji
Blackduck
Climax-Fisher
Crookston
Detroit Lakes
East Grand Forks
Fertile-Beltrami
Frazee
Kittson County Central
Moorhead
Pelican Rapids
Please
Red Lake County Central
Red Lake Falls
Roseau
Sacred Heart
Stephen-Argyle
Thief River Falls
Win-E-Mac
SILVER (3.50-3.74)
Ada-Borup-West
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton
Fosston
Goodridge/Grygla
Lake of the Woods
Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal
Northern Freeze
Staples-Motley
Wadena-Deer Creek