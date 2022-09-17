Minnesota high school volleyball and soccer top performers of the week
The following Athletes will be included in SBLive’s Athlete of the Week poll. This list is not intended to be comprehensive.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email [email protected] with “MHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.
Soccer
Drew Pitzner, Heritage Christian
The senior forward scored four goals in a 5-3 win at United Christian Academy on Monday, and he followed it up with another goal in a 2-1 loss at Legacy Christian on Thursday. His 18 goals are the most in Minnesota.
Gabrielle Ryan, Minnetonka
The junior forward scored three times in a 3-1 win over Edina on Tuesday.
Charles Wriedt, St. Paul Central
The senior defender assisted on four goals in a 4-0 win at St. Cloud Tech on Monday, and another assist in a 3-1 win at St. Paul Washington on Tuesday. His nine assists are tied for the most in the state.
Alexa Snesrud, Cloquet-Carlton
The senior forward scored a goal and had three assists in a 6-0 win over Hibbing/Chisholm on Monday. She scored four times in an 8-1 win at Two Harbors on Thursday.
Emma Knack, St. Francis
The senior goalkeeper and South Dakota State commit had 16 saves in a 6-1 win at Zimmerman on Tuesday. Her 96 saves are the second-most in Minnesota.
Volleyball
Sydney Schnichels, Willmar
The senior outside hitter scored 31 kills in a 3-1 win over Alexandria on Tuesday. Her 200 kills lead the state.
Reese Axness, Champlin Park
The sophomore setter and outside hitter had 24 assists and seven digs in a 3-0 win over Roseville on Wednesday. Her 333 assists are the most in Minnesota.
McKenzie Schwichtenberg, Belle Plaine
The senior setter had 32 aces in a 3-0 win over LeSueur-Henderson on Thursday. Her 37 service aces are the most in the state this season.
Taylor Tool, Delano
The junior middle hitter had 11 kills and seven total blocks in a 3-1 win at Rockford on Tuesday. Her 34 total blocks are second-most in Minnesota.
Lola Wagner, Zumbrota-Mazeppa
The senior defensive specialist had 25 digs in a 3-0 win at St. Charles on Monday. Her 166 digs lead the state.
