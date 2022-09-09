Minnesota high school football player Paralyzed after ‘normal’ play

A Bloomington, Minn. teenager is Paralyzed from the shoulders down following an injury suffered in a football game. Ethan Glynn, a 15-year-old freshman cornerback for Jefferson High School, was placed on a ventilator after a play left him motionless on the field, per CBS Minnesota.

Glynn’s devastating injury occurred on what a family spokesperson said was “a normal football play.” In the aftermath of the horrific incident, those who know Glynn are speaking out about his strength.

Family friend and baseball coach John Frein told CBS Minnesota that Glynn was a leader in everything he did.

“This is a captain-like guy,” Frein said. “I mean, you see some of these pictures. He’s got a ‘C’ on his chest.”

Frein also said that Glynn’s injury has shaken the community, but he is confident that the young athlete and his family will get through this tough time and make the best out of it.

“It’s not just close to home. It’s here,” Frein lamented. “It’s hard. I have kids, and a lot of us have kids, and it’s something you don’t want any family to go through. He’s going to rebound from this. He’s so strong and fierce and he’s going to get through this. “

Glynn’s parents released a statement to the media in which they thanked everyone for their support and expressed confidence in the medical staff helping Ethan in his recovery.

“We’re so grateful for all of the support from friends and family and the community,” the Glynn family said in its statement. “It fills our hearts to know so many people care about Ethan. We know E is a fighter and is in good hands.”

In addition to football, Glynn also played baseball and hockey. The Captain of his youth hockey team, Glynn led the group to the state tournament.