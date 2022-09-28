Minnesota Gophers in the NFL—Week 3

Week 3 of the NFL season saw De’Vondre Campbell shine for the Green Bay Packers and state his case as one of the best linebackers in the NFL once again. Daniel Faalele made his first NFL start and 10 other former Gophers saw game action. Here is a look ahead to Week 4 and a potential chance for fans in Minneapolis to see a pair of former Gophers.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Week 3 vs Green Bay Packers

Week 4 vs Kansas City Chiefs (SNF)

Antoine Winfield Jr—CB

Winfield played all 62 defensive snaps and recorded six solo tackles in the close loss to Green Bay.

Ko Kieft—TE

Ko Kieft saw 11 offensive snaps and another 14 on special teams for the Bucs in their loss. He made his first special teams tackle on the season.

The Bucs are Supposed to host KC on Sunday night football this week but die to Hurricane Ian making landfall just south of Tampa on Wednesday there are strong Rumors that game will be moved, and the most likely option according to many is US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis . So it could be a quick Homecoming for AWJ and Ko.

Houston Texans

Week 3 @ Chicago Bears

Week 4 vs Los Angeles Chargers

Eric Murray—S

Murray played 15 snaps on special teams but didn’t see a single defensive snap in the crushing loss to the Bears on a late Davis Mills interception. He recorded a pair of tackles in coverage.

Tyler Johnson—WR

Johnson was inactive for the third week in a row for Houston.

Blake Cashman- LB

Cashman played 15 defensive snaps and 21 special teams snaps for the Texans, but did not record a stat.

Baltimore Ravens

Week 3 @ New England Patriots

Week 4 vs Buffalo Bills

Rashod Bateman—WR

Bateman played 37 snaps on offense for Baltimore and was relatively held in check by the Patriots. They caught two passes for 59 yards on four targets.

Danielle Faalele—OT

Faalele started his first NFL game at left tackle on Sunday as an injury replacement against the Patriots and paid 54 snaps. He got off to a bit of a rough start allowing a sack to Deatrich Wise Jr. on each of his first two series but as the game went on he settled in and really seemed to improve. That was noticed by his head coach.

If he gets the start again next weekend he gets to try and block Von Miller. Good luck Big Dan!

Carolina Panthers

Week 3 vs New Orleans Saints

Week 4 vs Arizona Cardinals

Damien Wilson- LB

Wilson played 24 defensive snaps and nine special teams snaps in the Panthers win over New Orleans. They recorded two tackles, one of them solo.

Minnesota Vikings

Week 3 vs Detroit Lions

Week 4 vs New Orleans Saints (London)

Esezi Otemewo-DE

Ezezi was inactive once again for the Vikings game and did not dress.

Green Bay Packers

Week 3 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 4 vs New England Patriots

De’vondre Campbell-LB

Campbell played all 65 defensive snaps for Green Bay in their win at Tampa Bay and recorded a team-leading 14 tackles, 8 of them solo, one for a loss. He also had one pass defense, a great play on a two-point conversion late in the game that kept the Packers in the lead and avoided OT.

Washington Commanders

Week 3 vs Philadelphia Eagles

Week4 @ Dallas Cowboys

Benjamin St. Juste—CB

St. Juste played 64 defensive snaps in the Commanders loss to the Eagles in Week 3. he recorded three tackles, all Solo and recorded three pass defenses, as much as the rest of the Commanders secondary combined.

Seattle Seahawks

Week 3 vs Atlanta Falcons

Week 4 @ Detroit Lions

Boye Mafe-DE

Mafe played 19 defensive snaps and a pair of special teams snaps in the Seahawks loss to Atlanta. They recorded three tackles, with two of them solo.

New York Giants

Week 3 vs Dallas Cowboys (MNF)

Week 4 vs Chicago Bears

Carter Coughlin—LB

Coughlin did not play any defensive snaps for the Giants but played 24 on special teams in the Giants MNF loss to the Cowboys. They did not record a stat.

Arizona Cardinals

Week 3 vs Los Angeles Rams

Week 4 @ Carolina Panthers

Maxx Williams-TE

Williams did not see much time in the loss to the Rams. He played nine snaps on offense and nine on special teams and did not record a stat.